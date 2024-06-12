Travis Kelce reveals what Taylor Swift's cooks best: 'she makes a great..'

Taylor Swift's cooking skills has stolen Travis Kelce's heart!
Kelce stayed tight-lipped about cooking session with Swift, but spilled the beans on what she makes the best.
During a press conference for the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, a reporter threw a question at Kelce, asking, "There's a YouTube Short of you cooking with your significant other, and I just kinda want to know what you like cooking together?"
The NFL player dodged the question, noting, "That’s a good question. I respect that question.”
He further added, “but I’m going to keep that one to myself because I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her so it’s something I’d rather just keep personal."
However, as he exited the stage, Kelce couldn't resist sharing a hidden talent of Swift.
"Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll," he shared with cheeky smile while leaving the stage.
Earlier this year, Swift shared a compilation video on YouTube Shorts promoting her album The Tortured Poets Department, which included a clip of Kelce kissing her in a kitchen as she stirred a pot.
The video also showed snapshots of her baking cinnamon rolls, hinting at a possible cooking session.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first sparked dating rumors in September 2023.
The couple went public with their romance in October 2023, when they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.