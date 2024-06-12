Royal

Prince William relives ‘Harry Potter scar’ story after seeing a golf shirt

Prince William gave away the only golf rule he has learnt

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024


Prince William latest royal outing made him conjure up a rare childhood incident that left behind a magical scar on his forehead.

While visiting Wales on June 11, he was presented with an opportunity to check out the various uses of sea-grown plants that span from food to alternative resources.

The Prince of Wales was in a conversation with Pierre Paslier from Notpla when he dived into the only golf rule he strictly follows.

At the time, the group was looking at the company’s golf tee, which was also made with seaweed!

Pierre Paslier told People, “Prince William was looking at the prototype, and I asked him if he likes golfing.”

“He injured himself famously as a kid and pointed to his head and said, 'No golf for me.' No golfing for him!" he added.

According to Historydraft, the Prince of Wales had been rushed to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in 1991 after a student had mistakenly hit him on the forehead with a wielding golf club.

Doctors said that he suffered a “depressed fracture of the skull,” the operation for which resulted in a permanent scar.

In a 2009 interview, Prince William labelled it as his “Harry Potter scar.”

He explained, “I call it that because it glows sometimes and some people notice it - other times they don't notice it at all.”

Royal News

