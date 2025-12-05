Princess Kate joined by Prince William and kids at Christmas Carol Service

Royal

  • By Hafsa Noor
Princess Kate received support from Prince William and her kids at annual holiday event.

The royal family stepped out to join the Princess of Wales her annual carol service at Westminster Abbey in London on Friday, December 5.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also joined their mom, making it their first joint appearance in six months.

The future Queen arrived early to greet guests, performers and volunteers, meanwhile, kids came with their father later on.

Kensington Palace also shared exclusive pictures from the festive event on Instagram Stories.

The short and sweet caption alongside the photos read, "'Together at Christmas' Carol Service 2025. Celebrating love and connection."

Before walking towards Westminster Abbey, the kids trio added links of red paper to a tree outside, each having written their name on their link.

The royal family went for a green and blue theme, with George's tie matching the princess’ forest green coat dress. Louis, 7, and George, 12, wore suits like their dad, while Charlotte, 10, donned a navy dress with a neckline similar to Kate’s Festival of Remembrance outfit.

During the service, the young royals joined the congregation in holding lit candles while a song was performed.

This was a rare public appearance for the siblings, marking their first time out together as a trio since Trooping the Colour in June.

