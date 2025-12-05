Princess Charlene, Prince Albert mark special milestone just days before Christmas

Princess Charlene and Prince Abert II stepped out to celebrate a special milestone just days before Christmas.
Taking to their official Instagram account on Friday, December 5, the Monacan Royal Family released delightful photos of the Prince and Princess from the 75th anniversary of Amicale des Aînés Monégasques.
First in the carousel was a photo of the Royal couple standing around a tempting cake with fountain candle on it, alongside the members of the association, created in honorary presidency of the Sovereign Prince in 1950.
"Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attended the luncheon of the « Amicale des Aînés Monégasques » this Thursday, held at the Méridien Beach Plaza in the presence of many retirees from the Principality," read the caption.
It further described, "This association, placed under the honorary presidency of the Sovereign Prince, is celebrating its 75th anniversary."
"Since its creation, it has worked for the well-being of its members by offering convivial gatherings throughout the year, fostering social connection, sharing, and moral support among seniors," the caption added.