Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton message after rare health update

Kate Middleton has offered a sneak peek into her flagship Christmas event shortly after rare health update.
The official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales has shared exclusive glimpses into Kate's Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, London on Friday, December 3.
Alongside the photo carousel capturing the venue from different angles was a message from the future Queen herself as she is set to host the star-studded event.
"Wonderful to see Westminster Abbey dressed and ready ahead of this evening’s Carol Service, complete with beautiful wreaths from The RHS," Kate's message read.
"To all those attending this evening, we look forward to welcoming you!" she added.
Just an hour before Kensington Palace's post, an insider provided rare update on Catherine's recovery from cancer, which was diagnosed in January of 2024.
"It's still an ongoing process," one insider told The Mail.
They continued, "but I think this year has felt much more normal than anyone had expected, or even dared to hope."
"It's a new normal rather than the normal we once knew, if that makes sense?" the insider noted.
They further claimed, "We will see the pace of things continue in the same vein without any great change. But the shoots of recovery are definitely there."
This health update about Prince William's wife came exactly a year after she revealed being in remission from cancer.