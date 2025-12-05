Royal

Prince Harry's TV appearance ends his UK return chances? Experts weigh in

The Duke of Sussex and Stephen Colbert made a Christmas sketch about Prince Harry auditioning for the role of charming prince

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Prince Harrys TV appearance ends his UK return chances? Experts weigh in
Prince Harry's TV appearance ends his UK return chances? Experts weigh in

Prince Harry's US TV appearance might not sit well with King Charles and Prince William due to some "dangerous" jokes, claimed a royal insider.

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance on Stephen Colbert's Late Show on Wednesday in a sketch about him auditioning to be a "handsome prince" in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

While his presence was cheered loudly, there were some jokes about President Trump and "No Kings" protests, along with criticism of CBC for settling a "baseless" lawsuit with Trump that was branded an "embarrassment".

According to one of the UK's top royal experts, Harry's decision to "meddle" in US politics after the Palace hosted the President and First Lady for a state visit would have caused absolute havoc in the royal family.

Veteran journalist Phil Dampier, author of Harry and Meghan In Their Own Words, said, "The King, Prince William and courtiers will be horrified."

"Most dangerous of all were his jokes about Trump. The royals can't start meddling in US politics without dangers, and he should have steered clear of the subject."

Dampier also noted that the TV appearance is a sign that Harry does not want to mind royal protocols anymore.

"Harry is now a showbiz Hollywood celebrity, not a royal. As such, he should lose his titles and be removed from the line of succession; then he could do whatever he pleased, and no-one could complain," he said.

The journalist noted that now it would be near impossible for the Duke to come back to the UK and carry out his duties and that he is "in California for the rest of his life".

During the sketch, Harry also delivered a gag about King George III, his great-great-great-great-great-grandfather whose reign saw the loss of the American colonies in 1783, and said Colbert should "let it go" when the host called the late monarch "a jerk".

Prince Harry was without his wife, Meghan Markle, for the TV appearance; however, she did reshare a clip of Harry and Colbert performing a meme from The Great British Bake Off to her Instagram story.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Charles receives major relief from Andrew ahead of Christmas

King Charles receives major relief from Andrew ahead of Christmas
King Charles and the former Duke of York will be celebrating Christmas separately amid the never-ending scandals

Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton message after rare health update

Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton message after rare health update
Kate Middleton releases first personal message shortly after cancer remission update

Prince Harry steps in as Meghan Markle’s estranged dad battles health scare

Prince Harry steps in as Meghan Markle’s estranged dad battles health scare
The Duchess of Sussex's father underwent the three-hour surgery on Wednesday

Princess Kate’s new cancer remission update gives ‘hope’ to Prince William

Princess Kate’s new cancer remission update gives ‘hope’ to Prince William
Kate Middleton exceeds expectation of Royal Family after cancer remission claim earlier this year

King Charles steps out for major duty ahead of Kate’s Christmas Carol Service

King Charles steps out for major duty ahead of Kate’s Christmas Carol Service
The British monarch carries out a special duty just hours before Princess Kate hosts Together at Christmas Carol Service

Royal Family braces for new tension over upcoming explosive Fergie memoir

Royal Family braces for new tension over upcoming explosive Fergie memoir
The royal family was warned that Sarah Ferguson's tell-all could be damaging for the firm

Meghan Markle sends ‘love’ in first message after dad’s leg amputation surgery

Meghan Markle sends ‘love’ in first message after dad’s leg amputation surgery
Meghan releases unseen video after dad Thomas Markle's surgery details revealed

King Charles reveals fear of leaving his grandchildren in 'far worse state'

King Charles reveals fear of leaving his grandchildren in 'far worse state'
King Charles makes emotional admission about his grand kids as he highlights crucial issue

Queen Mary shares Christmas cheer with young cancer patients at Kræftværket

Queen Mary shares Christmas cheer with young cancer patients at Kræftværket
Queen Mary also engaged in meaningful conversation at Kræftværket’s 10th anniversary event

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas forced to ‘amputate’ leg in critical surgery

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas forced to ‘amputate’ leg in critical surgery
The Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle ‘has had his leg amputated’ in a three-hour long surgery

Queen Sofia takes on key duty after Felipe, Letizia chair major annual meeting

Queen Sofia takes on key duty after Felipe, Letizia chair major annual meeting
Spain’s Queen Sofia makes major appearance for special duty after King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia approve key strategic plan

Meghan Markle gets urgent health update as estranged father Thomas hospitalized

Meghan Markle gets urgent health update as estranged father Thomas hospitalized
Thomas Markle underwent three hours of surgery on Wednesday