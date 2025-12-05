Prince Harry's TV appearance ends his UK return chances? Experts weigh in

Prince Harry's US TV appearance might not sit well with King Charles and Prince William due to some "dangerous" jokes, claimed a royal insider.
The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance on Stephen Colbert's Late Show on Wednesday in a sketch about him auditioning to be a "handsome prince" in a Hallmark Christmas movie.
While his presence was cheered loudly, there were some jokes about President Trump and "No Kings" protests, along with criticism of CBC for settling a "baseless" lawsuit with Trump that was branded an "embarrassment".
According to one of the UK's top royal experts, Harry's decision to "meddle" in US politics after the Palace hosted the President and First Lady for a state visit would have caused absolute havoc in the royal family.
Veteran journalist Phil Dampier, author of Harry and Meghan In Their Own Words, said, "The King, Prince William and courtiers will be horrified."
"Most dangerous of all were his jokes about Trump. The royals can't start meddling in US politics without dangers, and he should have steered clear of the subject."
Dampier also noted that the TV appearance is a sign that Harry does not want to mind royal protocols anymore.
"Harry is now a showbiz Hollywood celebrity, not a royal. As such, he should lose his titles and be removed from the line of succession; then he could do whatever he pleased, and no-one could complain," he said.
The journalist noted that now it would be near impossible for the Duke to come back to the UK and carry out his duties and that he is "in California for the rest of his life".
During the sketch, Harry also delivered a gag about King George III, his great-great-great-great-great-grandfather whose reign saw the loss of the American colonies in 1783, and said Colbert should "let it go" when the host called the late monarch "a jerk".
Prince Harry was without his wife, Meghan Markle, for the TV appearance; however, she did reshare a clip of Harry and Colbert performing a meme from The Great British Bake Off to her Instagram story.