King Charles, Camilla snub Princess Kate’s Christmas Carol service

Duchess Sophie, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Lord Frederick Windsor and Kate's parents attend Christmas concert

  • By Hafsa Noor
King Charles and Queen Camilla skipped Kate Middleton’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service for unknown reason.

As per PEOPLE, the British monarch and the Queen consort of the UK could not attend the annual event on Friday, December 5.

Duchess Sophie, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall, the Duchess of Gloucester, Queen Elizabeth's first cousin Prince Michael of Kent, Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkelman also showed up at Christmas concert to show support.

Prince William arrived at the special event with his kids Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

The Princess of Wales’ parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, showed up at the festive event together. Meanwhile, Kate's brother James Middleton arrived with his wife, Alizée Thevenet.

However, her sister Pippa Middleton, who has attended the Christmas carol service in previous years, could not attend this year.

Following the Christmas carol service, the future Queen took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming message.

She penned, “So special to come together this evening for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service. Grateful to everyone who helped make it such a warm and memorable celebration of love at Christmas.”

Even though, Princess Eugenie could not attend the event, she shared her well-wishes to the Royal Family via Instagram Stories.

