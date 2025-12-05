Prince Harry struggles with his identity in US: 'he's got nobody else'

No amount of glamour can help Prince Harry's battles with loneliness in California after cutting ties with the Royal Family in 2020.
As reported by Closer, a source has claimed that the Duke of Sussex is feeling "lost and lonely" in Montecito despite mingling with the big names of Hollywood.
An insider said, "Prince Harry has never felt more adrift than he does now. He's devoted to the children, yet quietly wrestling with a sense of displacement that has only grown deeper as the year draws to a close."
"Harry's world has shrunk dramatically. While the public sees a man smiling through appearances and charity work, the reality behind closed doors is far more fragile. Harry clings to Meghan because he's got nobody else. It's not love he's lacking – it's a life of his own."
Despite Harry's struggles with his identity in the US, the source revealed that Meghan is not worried about him leaving for the UK.
While the Duchess feels at home in the middle of the likes of the Kardashians, the Hilton sisters and Oprah Winfrey, tipsters shared that that was not just Harry's cup of tea.
In September 2025, for the first time in 19 months, Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, at Clarence House for private tea after expressing his hope for a reconciliation months before.
A source told Closer last week that the Duke is "adamant" that he wants to be with Charles over the festive period.
"Harry is on tenterhooks waiting for the go-ahead to visit at Christmas and is adamant that he needs to be with his father any chance he gets," they said.
On the other hand, King Charles will spend his Christmas with royal family members at Sandringham, without his younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who will stay at Royal Lodge for the festive season.