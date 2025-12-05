Royal

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on Kate Middleton's carol service

The Princess of Wales marked her fifth Christmas Carol Service this year at Westminster Abbey

  • By Hania Jamil
Princess Eugenie has publicly spoken about Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service in a shocking move.

Turning to her Instagram account on Friday, December 5, the daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reshared an Instagram post by the Prince and Princess of Wales account, expressing her desire to be with the family.

Picture credit: Princess Eugenie/ Instagram Stories
Picture credit: Princess Eugenie/ Instagram Stories

"Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with out family," penned Eugenie in an emotional and rare social media post.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice declined the invitation by Kate, as it was previously reported that the princess personally reached out to her cousins-in-law to attend the star-studded event.

The invitation was seemingly a gesture to keep the royal family front united during the Christmas season amid the scandal surrounding Andrew.

Beatrice and Eugenie have retained their royal titles despite their disgraced father being stripped of his titles and honours.

Moreover, Princess Kate's carol service saw her being supported by her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Besides her family, the carol service was attended by Zara and Mike Tindall, James Middleton, and Princess Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Notably, Pippa Middleton, Kate's sister, did not attend the Princess of Wales' Together At Christmas Carol Service.

