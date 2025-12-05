Royal

Royal Family drops key update following crucial delegation meeting

Palace talks spark major royal update after crucial high-level delegation meeting

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Royal Family drops key update following crucial delegation meeting
Royal Family drops key update following crucial delegation meeting

Royal Family has issued an important update after high-profile delegation meeting at Palace.

On Friday, December 5, the Danish Royal Family shared that King Felipe VI held a meeting with the Board of Trustees from the Spain-Colombia Council Foundation at the Zarzuela Palace.

The delegation, headed by its president, Trinidad Jiménez García-Herrera, briefed His Majesty on the work carried out over the past ten years by the Foundation, whose purpose is to promote political, economic, cultural, scientific, and academic cooperation between Spain and Colombia.

As per Royal Family website, “They emphasized the bilateral and multi-sectoral nature of the Council Foundation, which acts as a strategic platform to facilitate exchanges between public and private institutions in both countries. Its mission is to facilitate exchanges in both the private and public sectors of both countries.”

The message continued, “Thus, the Council Foundation provides its member organizations with enhanced visibility and a stronger image among their counterparts invited to each activity and event. Furthermore, it improves mutual recognition and the respective image of Colombia in Spain and of Spain in Colombia.”

As a result of the special meeting with King, the foundation will work on designing specific programs to promote relations between the two countries, such as visitor programs, educational outreach and cultural exchanges.

Advertisement
Advertisement

King Charles receives major relief from Andrew ahead of Christmas

King Charles receives major relief from Andrew ahead of Christmas
King Charles and the former Duke of York will be celebrating Christmas separately amid the never-ending scandals

Prince Harry's TV appearance ends his UK return chances? Experts weigh in

Prince Harry's TV appearance ends his UK return chances? Experts weigh in
The Duke of Sussex and Stephen Colbert made a Christmas sketch about Prince Harry auditioning for the role of charming prince

Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton message after rare health update

Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton message after rare health update
Kate Middleton releases first personal message shortly after cancer remission update

Prince Harry steps in as Meghan Markle’s estranged dad battles health scare

Prince Harry steps in as Meghan Markle’s estranged dad battles health scare
The Duchess of Sussex's father underwent the three-hour surgery on Wednesday

Princess Kate’s new cancer remission update gives ‘hope’ to Prince William

Princess Kate’s new cancer remission update gives ‘hope’ to Prince William
Kate Middleton exceeds expectation of Royal Family after cancer remission claim earlier this year

King Charles steps out for major duty ahead of Kate’s Christmas Carol Service

King Charles steps out for major duty ahead of Kate’s Christmas Carol Service
The British monarch carries out a special duty just hours before Princess Kate hosts Together at Christmas Carol Service

Royal Family braces for new tension over upcoming explosive Fergie memoir

Royal Family braces for new tension over upcoming explosive Fergie memoir
The royal family was warned that Sarah Ferguson's tell-all could be damaging for the firm

Meghan Markle sends ‘love’ in first message after dad’s leg amputation surgery

Meghan Markle sends ‘love’ in first message after dad’s leg amputation surgery
Meghan releases unseen video after dad Thomas Markle's surgery details revealed

King Charles reveals fear of leaving his grandchildren in 'far worse state'

King Charles reveals fear of leaving his grandchildren in 'far worse state'
King Charles makes emotional admission about his grand kids as he highlights crucial issue

Queen Mary shares Christmas cheer with young cancer patients at Kræftværket

Queen Mary shares Christmas cheer with young cancer patients at Kræftværket
Queen Mary also engaged in meaningful conversation at Kræftværket’s 10th anniversary event

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas forced to ‘amputate’ leg in critical surgery

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas forced to ‘amputate’ leg in critical surgery
The Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle ‘has had his leg amputated’ in a three-hour long surgery

Queen Sofia takes on key duty after Felipe, Letizia chair major annual meeting

Queen Sofia takes on key duty after Felipe, Letizia chair major annual meeting
Spain’s Queen Sofia makes major appearance for special duty after King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia approve key strategic plan