Royal Family drops key update following crucial delegation meeting

Royal Family has issued an important update after high-profile delegation meeting at Palace.
On Friday, December 5, the Danish Royal Family shared that King Felipe VI held a meeting with the Board of Trustees from the Spain-Colombia Council Foundation at the Zarzuela Palace.
The delegation, headed by its president, Trinidad Jiménez García-Herrera, briefed His Majesty on the work carried out over the past ten years by the Foundation, whose purpose is to promote political, economic, cultural, scientific, and academic cooperation between Spain and Colombia.
As per Royal Family website, “They emphasized the bilateral and multi-sectoral nature of the Council Foundation, which acts as a strategic platform to facilitate exchanges between public and private institutions in both countries. Its mission is to facilitate exchanges in both the private and public sectors of both countries.”
The message continued, “Thus, the Council Foundation provides its member organizations with enhanced visibility and a stronger image among their counterparts invited to each activity and event. Furthermore, it improves mutual recognition and the respective image of Colombia in Spain and of Spain in Colombia.”
As a result of the special meeting with King, the foundation will work on designing specific programs to promote relations between the two countries, such as visitor programs, educational outreach and cultural exchanges.