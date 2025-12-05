Royal

King Charles receives major relief from Andrew ahead of Christmas

King Charles and the former Duke of York will be celebrating Christmas separately amid the never-ending scandals

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is set to stay at Royal Lodge for this year's Christmas, while the Royal Family will mark the festive season at Sandringham.

Those within King Charles' circle regard this setting and timing as "fortuitous", particularly as Andrew has not received an invitation to join the Christmas celebrations, reported GB News.

It was noted that the monarch might shift next year's celebration to Windsor Castle if Andrew moves to the Sandringham residence in October 2026.

Such a move would echo the approach taken by Queen Victoria, who established the precedent of celebrating the festive season at the Berkshire residence.

Andrew has formally submitted notice to vacate Royal Lodge, though the minimum required period of 12 months means he remains responsible for the Windsor property throughout the coming year.

Sources at Buckingham Palace maintain they anticipate Andrew will leave during the first three months of next year.

However, insiders suggest otherwise. "You're not going to see the removal vans outside Royal Lodge anytime soon," one source told The Times.

The delay in the move is due to a number of reasons, including finding a new home for a lifetime's accumulation of luxury items and Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, who currently reside at Royal Lodge.

When Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson finally separate their belongings, some three decades after their divorce, arrangements must be made for the dogs' future care.

Representatives acting on behalf of Andrew convened with the Crown Estate at Royal Lodge on November 12 to address the formal handover of the property.

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson is also actively searching for a property of her own in the Windsor area, according to a source.

Friends say she is eager to establish a life separate from Andrew, with whom she has shared Royal Lodge since their divorce in 1996.

Despite ending their marriage, the pair have occupied different rooms within the same residence for decades.

An insider told The Times about Fergie's determination to remain in Britain, stating, "She wants to stay in the UK, ideally in the Windsor area, and she wants to have her own base so that she can live independently and continue to pursue many things as Sarah Ferguson."

