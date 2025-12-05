Princess Kate issues heartfelt message hours before Christmas Carol service 

Kate Middleton has shared a touching message, just a few hours before Christmas Carol Service.
The Princess of Wales is set to host her annual Together At Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday, December 5.
She took to Instagram and shared the official line-up for the event.
Kate penned, “Introducing the line-up for tonight’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service - coming together to celebrate the connections that shape our lives.”
In another post, the future Queen wrote, "Wonderful to see Westminster Abbey dressed and ready ahead of this evening’s Carol Service, complete with beautiful wreaths from The RHS.”
For the musical performances during the candle-lit ceremony, Katie Melua, Cornish sea shanty group Fisherman's Friends and Griff will perform.
Meanwhile, Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor will do readings for the occasion, joined by comedian Babatunde Aleshe and Joe Locke.
Hannah Waddingham was initially signed up for the concert but she had to drop out of singing due to vocal issues.
The Princess of Wales has spent months working with her team to organise the candle-lit service, which has become a major event in the future queen's schedule.
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and other members of the Royal Family will also attend the Christmas Carol Service.