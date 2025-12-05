Royal

Royal Family drops exciting update on King Charles hours before Kate Middleton's Carol concert

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles' 50-year-old photos with exciting update

King Charles delighted Royal fans with 50-year-old photos of him from historic trip.

The official Instagram account of Royal Family has released a slew of photos of the 77-year-old monarch - with an exciting update.

In the throwback photos from Charles' 1975 trip to the Canadian Arctic - when he was The Prince of Wales featured His Majesty in a swimming costume as he took a dive in the ocean.

One of the photos showcased the cancer-stricken king indulged in a lively interaction with two little girls.

"So, why did The King emerge from his historic ice dive wearing a bowler hat…? Coming soon to @ITV, a brand-new documentary following adventurer @Backshall.Steve, as he retraces The King’s steps from his 1975 trip to the Canadian Arctic, looking at the impact of climate change 50 years on," read the caption alongside the carousel.

King Charles is set to appear in an ITV documentary with Steve Backshall - which is based on his trip to the Canadian Arctic as an activist for climate change.

