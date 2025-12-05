Royal

Kate Middleton arrives at Christmas Carol Service despite last-minute hiccup

The Princess of Wales faced a last-minute setback at her iconic Christmas Carol Service

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Kate Middleton arrives at Christmas Carol Service despite last-minute hiccup
Kate Middleton arrives at Christmas Carol Service despite last-minute hiccup

Kate Middleton will not let anything get in her way, as she beams in clips arriving at the Christmas carol service despite a major blow.

Hours before the event, it was confirmed that Hannah Waddingham had pulled out of her scheduled performance due to strained vocal cords.

She will still attend the ceremony tonight, December 5, with Zak Abel stepping in to sing Silent Night in her place.

The last-hour changes in the plans did not bother Kate, as she was spotted beaming at the venue in her stunning 2020 green coat for her Together At Christmas at Westminster Abbey.

Kate Middleton beams at Christmas Carol Service
Kate Middleton beams at Christmas Carol Service

Friday's festive gathering aims to unite people for a warming celebration as the Christmas season begins, blending traditional carols with musical performances and readings throughout the evening.

During tonight's service, singer-songwriter Katie Melua, Cornish sea shanty group Fisherman's Friends and artist Griff will deliver special musical performances during the candlelit ceremony.

Hollywood actors Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor will provide readings for the occasion, joined by comedian Babatunde Aleshe and Heartstopper star Joe Locke.

Pianist Paul Gladstone Reid will accompany the speakers during their contributions to the service.

The service honours individuals throughout the UK who have volunteered their time for others, supported community initiatives or extended help to those in need.

The concert will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve, and the guest list for the event has also been released, featuring England hero Michelle Agyemang alongside her parents.

The 19-year-old played a crucial role in helping the Lionesses win Euro 2025 and was named the Young Player of the Tournament.

Lewis Moody and his family will also be in attendance. The rugby star announced he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease in September.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert mark special milestone just days before Christmas

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert mark special milestone just days before Christmas
Monacan Royals Princess Charlene, Prince Albert II enjoy 'warm moment of reunion' for special celebration

Buckingham Palace shares King Charles' 50-year-old photos with exciting update

Buckingham Palace shares King Charles' 50-year-old photos with exciting update
Royal Family drops exciting update on King Charles hours before Kate Middleton's Carol concert

Princess Kate issues heartfelt message hours before Christmas Carol service

Princess Kate issues heartfelt message hours before Christmas Carol service
Kate Middleton officially announces line-up for Together at Christmas Carol Service

Prince Harry struggles with his identity in US: 'he's got nobody else'

Prince Harry struggles with his identity in US: 'he's got nobody else'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US

Royal Family drops key update following crucial delegation meeting

Royal Family drops key update following crucial delegation meeting
Palace talks spark major royal update after crucial high-level delegation meeting

King Charles receives major relief from Andrew ahead of Christmas

King Charles receives major relief from Andrew ahead of Christmas
King Charles and the former Duke of York will be celebrating Christmas separately amid the never-ending scandals

Prince Harry's TV appearance ends his UK return chances? Experts weigh in

Prince Harry's TV appearance ends his UK return chances? Experts weigh in
The Duke of Sussex and Stephen Colbert made a Christmas sketch about Prince Harry auditioning for the role of charming prince

Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton message after rare health update

Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton message after rare health update
Kate Middleton releases first personal message shortly after cancer remission update

Prince Harry steps in as Meghan Markle’s estranged dad battles health scare

Prince Harry steps in as Meghan Markle’s estranged dad battles health scare
The Duchess of Sussex's father underwent the three-hour surgery on Wednesday

Princess Kate’s new cancer remission update gives ‘hope’ to Prince William

Princess Kate’s new cancer remission update gives ‘hope’ to Prince William
Kate Middleton exceeds expectation of Royal Family after cancer remission claim earlier this year

King Charles steps out for major duty ahead of Kate’s Christmas Carol Service

King Charles steps out for major duty ahead of Kate’s Christmas Carol Service
The British monarch carries out a special duty just hours before Princess Kate hosts Together at Christmas Carol Service

Royal Family braces for new tension over upcoming explosive Fergie memoir

Royal Family braces for new tension over upcoming explosive Fergie memoir
The royal family was warned that Sarah Ferguson's tell-all could be damaging for the firm