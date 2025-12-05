Kate Middleton arrives at Christmas Carol Service despite last-minute hiccup

Kate Middleton will not let anything get in her way, as she beams in clips arriving at the Christmas carol service despite a major blow.
Hours before the event, it was confirmed that Hannah Waddingham had pulled out of her scheduled performance due to strained vocal cords.
She will still attend the ceremony tonight, December 5, with Zak Abel stepping in to sing Silent Night in her place.
The last-hour changes in the plans did not bother Kate, as she was spotted beaming at the venue in her stunning 2020 green coat for her Together At Christmas at Westminster Abbey.
Friday's festive gathering aims to unite people for a warming celebration as the Christmas season begins, blending traditional carols with musical performances and readings throughout the evening.
During tonight's service, singer-songwriter Katie Melua, Cornish sea shanty group Fisherman's Friends and artist Griff will deliver special musical performances during the candlelit ceremony.
Hollywood actors Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor will provide readings for the occasion, joined by comedian Babatunde Aleshe and Heartstopper star Joe Locke.
Pianist Paul Gladstone Reid will accompany the speakers during their contributions to the service.
The service honours individuals throughout the UK who have volunteered their time for others, supported community initiatives or extended help to those in need.
The concert will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve, and the guest list for the event has also been released, featuring England hero Michelle Agyemang alongside her parents.
The 19-year-old played a crucial role in helping the Lionesses win Euro 2025 and was named the Young Player of the Tournament.
Lewis Moody and his family will also be in attendance. The rugby star announced he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease in September.