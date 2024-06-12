Timothée Chalamet finds solace in Elle Fanning amid Kylie Jenner split rumors

Timothée Chalamet is reportedly growing closer to costar Elle Fanning as his breakup rumors with Kylie Jenner thunder louder.
According to Daily Mail, he was seen exchanging some passion with Elle Fanning during A Complete Unknown shoot on Tuesday, June 11.
Both the actors were locked into each other’s eyes, smiling and laughing in front of an apartment located in New Jersey’s Hoboken.
Timothée Chalamet truly embraced the inner Bob Dylan in him to romance Elle Fanning, who was spot on in showing Sylvie Russo’s feelings.
After winding up their shoot for A Complete Unknown, the two changed into different outfits for a hand-in-hand stroll around the city.
This comes after insiders had revealed that Kylie Jenner was growing quite “jealous” over her boyfriend landing a role next to beauties Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning.
A sourced told Life & Style, “All five of the Kardashian sisters are incredibly possessive of the men in their lives. And that goes triple for Kylie Jenner now that she’s dating Timmy.”
Just a few weeks back, Daily Mail had also reported that Timothée Chalamet has moved on from the model, but she insists on chasing him.