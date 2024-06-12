Waism Akram slams Pakistan cricket team over T20 World Cup performance

Wasim Akram has lashed out at the Pakistani cricket team in anger for their disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup 2024.
According to NDTV, former legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram slammed the Pakistani team after a back-to-back defeat to world cup debutants the US and cricket rivals India.
Akram, while talking at Star Sports before Pakistan vs. Canada on June 11 in New York, said, “I can't bring that (killer) instinct in them. It has to come from within. Enough is enough; we have backed them enough; now I don't care even if this goes viral.”
He revealed, “Somebody has to speak the truth about this Pakistan cricket (team). It's kind of getting out of hand. Somebody's mood is off, this guy is not talking to that guy. Come on, guys! What is this going on? You have played with the emotions of the entire nation, there is a limit to everything.”
Akram angrily said, “Enough is enough! Done! Bring in new kids, make a new Pakistan team. The entire Pakistani community back home and here (in the US) is depressed. They were celebrating that we were winning (against India) after a long time, and that too against such a big team. But they (the Pakistani team) said, 'No, we don't want to win, come what may.”
Akram earlier asserted, “Now they should go, look at themselves in the mirror, and say on their own that they won't play now...My advice to them (Pakistan Cricket Board) will be to play on a new team with new kids. We are anyway losing... mold those kids. There will be a team in place in one year's time.”
Additionally, Pakistan has played three of four group matches and won only one against Canada by 7 runs on Tuesday.
Pakistan will most likely play the last of the tournament against Ireland on June 16, as it is almost impossible for them to qualify for the Su
per 8.