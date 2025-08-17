Home / Sports

Alcaraz ‘excited’ to face Sinner in Cincinnati final ahead of US Open

Carlos Alcaraz is “excited” for the first face-off with Jannik Sinner since losing the Wimbledon title, at the Cincinnati Open.

According to ATP Tour, after beating Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3 in the Cincinnati Open semifinals on Saturday, August 16, the Spanish tennis star set up a final showdown with the world's No. 1, a rematch of the Roland Garros and Wimbledon title matches this season.

After beating the German tennis player 6-4, 6-3, the five-time Grand Slam winner has qualified for his ATP Masters 1000 final with an impressive 7-1 record, extending his winning streak in ATP Masters 1000 matches to 16 matches.

Furthermore, it will be the 22-year-old’s first Masters 1000 final on hard courts since winning the Indian Wells title last year.

Following the dominant win, Alcaraz expressed, “It's never easy playing against someone that you know is not feeling 100 per cent. It's even tougher when it comes from Sascha, such a great player, such a great person off the court. We have a really good relationship.”

Talking about the final clash with Sinner, the French Open winner said, “I'm really looking forward to playing against him once again. We raise our level to the top, and we bring really beautiful tennis to the match. I'm ready to take the challenge. I'm ready to see the things that I did wrong in the last match and try to be better on that side on Monday."

The Cincinnati Open final between the top two tennis players, Sinner and Alcaraz, will take place on Monday, August 18, in the US.

