Cristiano Ronaldo pens powerful message after engagement with Georgina

Georgina Rodríguez announced engagement with Cristiano Ronaldo in a heartfelt social media post

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates headed out for an early training session in the city on Sunday, the Post understands, as preparations for the Saudi Super Cup continue.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward’s arrival in Hong Kong has generated excitement among local fans.

At the Regent Hong Kong in Tsim Sha Tsui, where the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and his teammates are staying, devoted fan Emma Liu, who travelled from Beijing on Saturday, had booked herself into the same hotel as her hero.

Liu, who began idolising Ronaldo following his 2003 transfer to Manchester United, was patiently waiting in the lobby hoping for a first meeting with the 40-year-old.

“He’s very charming, for sure, and, on top of that … he’s always motivated and self-disciplined, and he’s such a good footballer,” said Liu, who had to miss Ronaldo’s 2018 trip to Nanjing because of illness.

Alcaraz ‘excited’ to face Sinner in Cincinnati final ahead of US Open

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz prepare for another thrilling final after the Wimbledon clash

Keely Hodgkinson makes remarkable comeback with fastest 800m world lead

Keely Hodgkinson finished well ahead of Kenya’s Lilian Odira and Botswana’s Oratile Nowe

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark rivalry sparks fresh concerns from Michelle Obama

Ronaldo’s engagement ring for Georgina sparks hilarious criticism from WNBA star

Ronaldo and Georgina share two daughters and she also takes care of his three other children from surrogate mothers

97-year-old Grace becomes Europe’s oldest person to complete 250 Parkrun

Grace started her Parkrun journey after a member of her rehab team encouraged her to give it a try

Cristiano Ronaldo to play in India? Al Nassr's draw against FC Goa sparks buzz

Al Nassr and FC Goa are set to face each other in AFC Champions League Two in India

Oscar Piastri accidentally reveals ‘unsaid rule’ in ‘every’ F1 team

Oscar Piastri opens up about his ‘strengths’ and ‘strategy’ of McLaren to win remaining Formula One races

Bob Simpson, former Australian cricket coach dies at 89

The renowned Australian cricketer and coach led the squad to win the 1987 World Cup against England

Prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan becomes youngest girl to defeat grandmaster

Bodhana Sivanandan beat Pete Wells in the final round of the 2025 British Chess Championship in Liverpool

Jacob Bethell set to become England’s youngest male cricket captain

Jacob Bethell has been given the captaincy for the three T20 matches in Dublin

Toby Collyer joins West Brom on loan from Manchester United

Toby Collyer is the 251st player from the Manchester United's academy to play for the senior team

Ben Doak nears potential transfer from Liverpool to Bournemouth

Ben Doak is being considered by several Premier League clubs as well as Portuguese side Porto