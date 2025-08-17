Cristiano Ronaldo pens powerful message after engagement with Georgina 

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates headed out for an early training session in the city on Sunday, the Post understands, as preparations for the Saudi Super Cup continue.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward’s arrival in Hong Kong has generated excitement among local fans.
At the Regent Hong Kong in Tsim Sha Tsui, where the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and his teammates are staying, devoted fan Emma Liu, who travelled from Beijing on Saturday, had booked herself into the same hotel as her hero.
Liu, who began idolising Ronaldo following his 2003 transfer to Manchester United, was patiently waiting in the lobby hoping for a first meeting with the 40-year-old.
“He’s very charming, for sure, and, on top of that … he’s always motivated and self-disciplined, and he’s such a good footballer,” said Liu, who had to miss Ronaldo’s 2018 trip to Nanjing because of illness.