'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke spills about her leisure time activities

Emilia Clarke has spilled the beans on how she likes to spend her free time

  by Web Desk
  June 12, 2024
'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke spills about her leisure time activities

Emilia Clarke never misses a chance to be with fam!

Clarke has spilled the beans on how she likes to spend her free time, and it's all about making memories with her loved ones.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine, the Me Before You actress shared how she loves to spend quality time with family and friends.

"As someone who travels a lot for her work, I really try to live my life to the fullest with my friends and family when I do have time," she revealed.

The Game of Throne actress went on to share, "I love hanging out in the pub, but I also love going to a comedy show or going out to an amazing restaurant, or going to the theater or getting on a boat and going down the Thames, or going on holiday, making fun plans.”

“Activities are always something that I love doing with my friends and family. I love going out with my friends, definitely,” Clarke concluded.

On the work front, Emilia Clarke will lend voice in Netflix’s animated film The Twits which is slated to release in 2025.

Kate Hudson reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song and album
Travis Kelce reveals what Taylor Swift's cooks best: 'she makes a great..'
Is Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel?
Amy Poehler feels proud to reprise Joy role in 'Inside Out 2'
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's custody battle leaves kids ‘struggling'
Dakota Johnson is 'not sure about marriage' with Chris Martin
Feroze Khan unveils first-ever romantic photo with new-wife
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
P!nk makes impressive comeback after recent health concerns
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt daughter Raha's pure love for animals captured: Watch
Rihanna reveals her BIGGEST inspiration behind her ‘R9’ album