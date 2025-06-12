David Walliams' Nazi salute at BBC show sparks outrage: 'deeply offensive'

BBC and Would I Lie To You? production company's spokesperson have broken their silence on David Walliams' Nazi salute.
Earlier this week, the renowned Comedian and children’s author made two Nazi salutes during panel show's recording, per a journalist who was among the audience.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a journalist named Sebastian Topan contacted the BBC to describe how the former judge on Britain’s Got Talent mimicked the waves during a segment in which another panellists were joking about injuring their wrist while waving.
“Some other panellist was talking when David Walliams started doing the Nazi salute,” Topan told outlet.
“I was shocked at what I had seen… [There were] patches of quietened gasps and awkward half-laughs and broken clapping,” he added
Meanwhile, the spokesperson on behalf of show's production company Zeppotron's owner revealed that any attempt at humour regarding this “deeply offensive gesture,” whether broadcast or not, is “completely unacceptable in any context.”
They also confirmed that, “It was immediately acknowledged during the recording that this segment would not be broadcast under any circumstances.”
"We apologise to those who were at the recording for any offence caused," they noted
THR reached out to David Williams for a comment.