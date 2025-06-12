Entertainment

David Walliams' Nazi salute at BBC show sparks outrage: 'deeply offensive'

'Would I Lie To You?' producers confirmed that it 'would not be broadcast under any circumstances'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
David Walliams Nazi salute at BBC show sparks outrage: deeply offensive
David Walliams' Nazi salute at BBC show sparks outrage: 'deeply offensive'

BBC and Would I Lie To You? production company's spokesperson have broken their silence on David Walliams' Nazi salute.

Earlier this week, the renowned Comedian and children’s author made two Nazi salutes during panel show's recording, per a journalist who was among the audience.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a journalist named Sebastian Topan contacted the BBC to describe how  the former judge on Britain’s Got Talent mimicked the waves during a segment in which another panellists were joking about injuring their wrist while waving.

“Some other panellist was talking when David Walliams started doing the Nazi salute,” Topan told outlet.

“I was shocked at what I had seen… [There were] patches of quietened gasps and awkward half-laughs and broken clapping,” he added

Meanwhile, the spokesperson on behalf of show's production company Zeppotron's owner revealed that any attempt at humour regarding this “deeply offensive gesture,” whether broadcast or not, is “completely unacceptable in any context.”

They also confirmed that, “It was immediately acknowledged during the recording that this segment would not be broadcast under any circumstances.” 

"We apologise to those who were at the recording for any offence caused," they noted

THR reached out to David Williams for a comment.

Blake Lively glows in new outing after Justin Baldoni’s embarrassing legal loss
Blake Lively glows in new outing after Justin Baldoni’s embarrassing legal loss
The ‘Gossip Girl’ starlet makes beaming new appearance after Justin Baldoni faces crushing defeat in countersuit
Emily Blunt hints at tense reunion with Meryl Streep in 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
Emily Blunt hints at tense reunion with Meryl Streep in 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
'A Quiet Place' star noted that she hasn't read a script just yet
Harris Yulin, ‘Ghostbusters II’ and ‘Night Moves’ star, dies at 87
Harris Yulin, ‘Ghostbusters II’ and ‘Night Moves’ star, dies at 87
The legendary American actor Harris Yulin appeared in over a hundred films and television series, including ‘Ghostbusters II’
Douglas McCarthy, lead vocalist of EBM band Nitzer Ebb, dies at 58
Douglas McCarthy, lead vocalist of EBM band Nitzer Ebb, dies at 58
Electronic body music pioneer, Douglas McCarthy, was the frontman and chief lyricist of British industrial band Nitzer Ebb
Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks silence on retirement plans at 'FUBAR' premiere
Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks silence on retirement plans at 'FUBAR' premiere
Arnold Schwarzenegger graced the LA premiere of his Netflix series 'FUBAR' season 2 with family
Ananda Lewis, former MTV host and VJ, passes away at 52
Ananda Lewis, former MTV host and VJ, passes away at 52
Ananda Lewis was a former MTV video jockey and host of shows ‘Total Request Live’ and ‘Hot Zone’ dies at the age of 52 in Los Angeles
'The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3' trailer: Who will Belly choose?
'The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3' trailer: Who will Belly choose?
The final season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' throws a major question in Belly Conklin's court
Chris Evans reveals his candid emotions over Marvel universe exit
Chris Evans reveals his candid emotions over Marvel universe exit
'Captain America' star previously denied reports that he would appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
'Snow White' now available on streaming platforms months after released in cinemas
'Snow White' now available on streaming platforms months after released in cinemas
'Snow White' faced widespread controversy, from backlash over CGI-created dwarfs too changes in original story
Blake Lively to subpoena Scooter Braun after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Blake Lively to subpoena Scooter Braun after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Subpoenas will be served to Scooter Braun and HYBE, his K-Pop corporation
Sabrina Carpenter unleashes first poster of new album 'Man's Best Friend'
Sabrina Carpenter unleashes first poster of new album 'Man's Best Friend'
The 'Short n' Sweet' crooner dropped major announcement about her new music album 'Man's Best Friend'
Billy Ray Cyrus’ feud with family deepens as son Trace makes explosive claims
Billy Ray Cyrus’ feud with family deepens as son Trace makes explosive claims
The 'Achy Breaky' crooner involved in a family rift since his separation with ex-wife, Tish Cyrus