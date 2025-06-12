Silento gets 30-year jail sentence for killing cousin in 2021

The 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Ricky Hawk, admitted guilt; however, mentally sick, to aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter, and more linked to the 2021 deadly shooting.
In January 2021, investigators along with the DeKalb County Police Department arrived after the report of a person shot at a home off of Deep Shoals Circle and Corners Crossing.
At the home, police discovered 34-year-old Frederick Rooks III, who was shot multiple times and declared dead on the spot.
Rooks' family members suspected Silento by informing the investigators that the victim was last seen with Silento.
Initially, authorities did not have a suspect at the time but later found Silento as the gunman.
Silento pleaded guilty to killing his cousin
In February 2021, "Watch Me" rapper Silento pleaded guilty to killing his cousin.
Notably, bullet shells recovered from the scene reportedly matched a gun found in the rapper’s possession at the time of his arrest.
After Silento was taken into custody, Chanel Hudson, Silento's PR manager stated:
"Please send my client Silentó some positive vibrations. Over the past several years, Ricky has been suffering immensely from a series of mental health illnesses. We will continue in his efforts of treatment, but we ask in the meantime the public uplift him and his family in immediate prayer and positive energy!!"
He continued, "Ricky is a beautiful soul, and we hope that the same people who came up whipping’ & nay nay-in with him, continue to support him and lifted in prayer!! God bless"
Previously, the 27-year-old rapper had been detained in several cases.