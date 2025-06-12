Entertainment

Erin McNaught reveals shocking diagnosis of her son's brain tumour

Erin McNaught and Stace Cadet's son Obi is suffering from a 'large brain tumour' on the right side of his brain

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Erin McNaught reveals shocking diagnosis of her sons brain tumour
Erin McNaught reveals shocking diagnosis of her son's brain tumour

The Australian couple Erin McNaught and Stace Cadet have shared a heart-wrenching news about their seven-month-old son Obi’s diagnosis of a brain tumour.

In recent weeks, McNaught, 43, and her husband Stace, whose real name is Stasi Kotaras, noticed a "rapid decline" in their son’s behaviour and happiness.

Following this noticeable change, the couple took him to the hospital, where doctors informed that their little one Obi is suffering from a “large brain tumour” on the right side of his brain.


In a joint post shared on Instagram, the couple wrote, "For the last few weeks we have noticed a rapid decline in Obi's behaviour and happiness.”

They continued, "He was having problems eating, sleeping and most recently, keeping his head straight."

However, the couple is hoping for the best that the mass can be removed, bringing their seven-month old kid back to healthy life again.

"We have a long and difficult road ahead us but are so lucky to have our family and friends' support at this time and we're keeping focussed on getting our little boy back."

Erin McNaught and Stace Cadet welcomed their son in 2024 

The couple celebrated the birth of Obi in October 2024.

Stace stated at the time: "We are so in love with him, we can't believe he's finally here."

Supportive comments from fans and celebrities have filled the couple’s post with messages of support, among them, McNaught’s ex-husband, British rapper Example.

