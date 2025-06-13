Brad Pitt admits regret over family fallout after Angelina Jolie divorce

Brad Pitt has candidly opened up about the "mistakes" he's made, emotionally reflecting on the challenging period following his fraught divorce from Angelina Jolie.
While conversing at the F1 premiere in Mexico City, the Troy star got candid about his divorce and children estrangement.
“No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from it and move on,” Pitt said during the Monday, June 9 red carpet interview.
"It'll lead to the next success," he added.
The Fight Club actor said, “Really, I think you get to my age and see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back.”
“Friends, family, and that’s it. From there, we get to go make things. It’s a pretty simple, I think, equation,” he continued.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split:
To note, Brad Pitt comments came after he and Angelina Jolie, 50, split in 2016 before being declared legally single in 2019.
The pair finalized their divorce in December 2024, following years of legal feud.
To note, Pitt is currently enjoying his budding romance with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, whom he has been dating since late 2022.
A source shared, "Brad is happy that the divorce is behind him. Things are low-key for the family,” adding that the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor is "happy" with his girlfriend.
Brad Pitt’s F1 is set to release in theaters on June 27.