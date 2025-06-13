Entertainment

Brad Pitt admits regret over family fallout after Angelina Jolie divorce

'Troy' star got candid about his divorce and children estrangement

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Brad Pitt has candidly opened up about the "mistakes" he's made, emotionally reflecting on the challenging period following his fraught divorce from Angelina Jolie.

While conversing at the F1 premiere in Mexico City, the Troy star got candid about his divorce and children estrangement.

“No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from it and move on,” Pitt said during the Monday, June 9 red carpet interview.

"It'll lead to the next success," he added.

The Fight Club actor said, “Really, I think you get to my age and see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back.”

“Friends, family, and that’s it. From there, we get to go make things. It’s a pretty simple, I think, equation,” he continued.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split:

To note, Brad Pitt comments came after he and Angelina Jolie, 50, split in 2016 before being declared legally single in 2019.

The pair finalized their divorce in December 2024, following years of legal feud.

To note, Pitt is currently enjoying his budding romance with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, whom he has been dating since late 2022.

A source shared, "Brad is happy that the divorce is behind him. Things are low-key for the family,” adding that the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor is "happy" with his girlfriend.

Brad Pitt’s F1 is set to release in theaters on June 27.

Mel Brooks set to return in Spaceballs sequel
Mel Brooks set to return in Spaceballs sequel
The original film cast of Spaceballs will reprise their roles, including John Candy, Rick Moranis and Bill Pullman
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff fuel romance rumors with intimate Italian boat ride
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff fuel romance rumors with intimate Italian boat ride
'Birds Of A Feather' songstress and the 'Paper Town' star spotted while enjoying a romantic boat ride in Venice
Dua Lipa gushes over engagement to Callum Turner: ‘so exciting’
Dua Lipa gushes over engagement to Callum Turner: ‘so exciting’
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner ignited romance rumors in last year
Shocking twist in Diddy case: Alleged victim turns ally, testifies for rapper
Shocking twist in Diddy case: Alleged victim turns ally, testifies for rapper
One of the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ accusers has shifted her stance in the disgraced rapper’s sex trafficking and racketeering case
Silento gets 30-year jail sentence for killing cousin in 2021
Silento gets 30-year jail sentence for killing cousin in 2021
Silento's cousin, Frederick Rooks III, was shot multiple times and declared dead on the spot
Erin McNaught reveals shocking diagnosis of her son's brain tumour
Erin McNaught reveals shocking diagnosis of her son's brain tumour
Erin McNaught and Stace Cadet's son Obi is suffering from a 'large brain tumour' on the right side of his brain
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber’s daughter Kai opens up about transgender identity
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber’s daughter Kai opens up about transgender identity
Liev Schreiber first discussed Kai’s transgender identity last month
David Walliams' Nazi salute at BBC show sparks outrage: 'deeply offensive'
David Walliams' Nazi salute at BBC show sparks outrage: 'deeply offensive'
'Would I Lie To You?' producers confirmed that it 'would not be broadcast under any circumstances'
Blake Lively glows in new outing after Justin Baldoni’s embarrassing legal loss
Blake Lively glows in new outing after Justin Baldoni’s embarrassing legal loss
The ‘Gossip Girl’ starlet makes beaming new appearance after Justin Baldoni faces crushing defeat in countersuit
Emily Blunt hints at tense reunion with Meryl Streep in 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
Emily Blunt hints at tense reunion with Meryl Streep in 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
'A Quiet Place' star noted that she hasn't read a script just yet
Harris Yulin, ‘Ghostbusters II’ and ‘Night Moves’ star, dies at 87
Harris Yulin, ‘Ghostbusters II’ and ‘Night Moves’ star, dies at 87
The legendary American actor Harris Yulin appeared in over a hundred films and television series, including ‘Ghostbusters II’
Douglas McCarthy, lead vocalist of EBM band Nitzer Ebb, dies at 58
Douglas McCarthy, lead vocalist of EBM band Nitzer Ebb, dies at 58
Electronic body music pioneer, Douglas McCarthy, was the frontman and chief lyricist of British industrial band Nitzer Ebb