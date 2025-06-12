Entertainment

Shocking twist in Diddy case: Alleged victim turns ally, testifies for rapper

One of the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ accusers has shifted her stance in the disgraced rapper’s sex trafficking and racketeering case

  • by Sidra Khan
In a dramatic courtroom twist, Sean Diddy Combs’ alleged accuser has now turned into his ally.

Earlier this week, the victim, testifying under the pseudonym Jane to conceal her identity, confessed that she is still in love with the disgraced American music mogul, reported Reuters.

In her detailed testimony under cross-examination, Jane, who is Diddy’s former girlfriend, accused the rapper of forcing her into engaging sexually with other men, often involving escorts, over a period of nearly three and a half years.

The accuser also alleged that Diddy kicked, punched, and dragged her during altercation at her LA residence last June, following which he forced her to perform oral sex on a male escort despite her resistance.

She also admitted feeling obligated to abide by his orders in return for the lavish lifestyle that Sean Combs provided her, which included a monthly allowance of $10,000, luxury vacations and trips, and funding for her business ventures.

However, things took a shocking turn when Jane claimed that she still loves the hip-hop mogul.

Jane testifies in Diddy’s favor:

When asked by defense attorney Teny Geragos if she is currently in love with Diddy, the victim responded, “He was my baby. I do.”

Jane went on to confess that she “enjoyed taking care of Combs, bathing him and falling asleep with him while watching television after hotel nights.”

For the unversed, the term “hotel nights” in the case refers to Jane and Diddy’s phrase for the instances involving drugs in which she had sexual encounters with male entertainers as Sean Combs watched them.

During the testimony, Jane also stated that in 2022, when Diddy had a trip planned with another woman, she tried to stop him by offering him a hotel night, saying, “that was the first time I pulled that card.”

Jane went on to confirm that on Valentine’s Day that year, she had planned to have two entertainers in the room at once to please Diddy, and admitted that she solely planned it by herself.

Diddy’s family spotted leaving court after trial:

P.C. Reuters
P.C. Reuters

After the trial, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son, Christian “King” Combs was photographed leaving Manhattan Federal Court hand-in-hand with the rapper’s mother, Janice Combs.

Following them were Diddy’s eldest son, Justin Dior Combs, and his adopted son, Quincy Brown.

