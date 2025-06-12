Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber’s daughter Kai opens up about transgender identity

Kai Schreiber, daughter of Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber, has opened up about her transgender identity.
While conversing with Interview Magazine, the 16-year-old daughter was asked to share about her dream career.
“I want to be a supermodel. Period,” Kai responded.
“I’ve been practicing my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film,” she continued.
Kai went on to say, “Struggling with gender identity from a young age most likely had something to do with it.”
The teenager added, “I always wanted to grow up and be a beautiful, glamorous, influential woman, like Marilyn.”
Speaking about the old generation, Kai mentioned that she looks up to “the older generation of transgender people.”
“People like Alex Consani, Hunter Schafer, Hari Nef, Dara, Richie Shazam, Colin Jones, and so many more,” she said.
Kai disclosed, “It’s so great that there’s a strong community of us in the fashion world; it’s really a doll takeover.”
Watts and Schreiber’s daughter Kai took to the catwalk for the first time in March, appearing in Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show.
To note, last month, Schreiber first discussed Kai’s transgender identity publicly in an interview with Variety.
Kai was always who Kai is,” the Perfect Couple star told the outlet.
“But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns,” he explained.
Schreiber added, “To be honest with you, it didn’t feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long.”
Notably, Schreiber and Watts kicked off their relationship in 2005, welcoming son Sasha in 2007 followed by Kai in 2008.