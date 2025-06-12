Entertainment

Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber’s daughter Kai opens up about transgender identity

Liev Schreiber first discussed Kai’s transgender identity last month

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Kai Schreiber, daughter of Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber, has opened up about her transgender identity.

While conversing with Interview Magazine, the 16-year-old daughter was asked to share about her dream career.

“I want to be a supermodel. Period,” Kai responded.

“I’ve been practicing my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film,” she continued.

Kai went on to say, “Struggling with gender identity from a young age most likely had something to do with it.”

The teenager added, “I always wanted to grow up and be a beautiful, glamorous, influential woman, like Marilyn.”

Speaking about the old generation, Kai mentioned that she looks up to “the older generation of transgender people.”

“People like Alex Consani, Hunter Schafer, Hari Nef, Dara, Richie Shazam, Colin Jones, and so many more,” she said.

Kai disclosed, “It’s so great that there’s a strong community of us in the fashion world; it’s really a doll takeover.”

Watts and Schreiber’s daughter Kai took to the catwalk for the first time in March, appearing in Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show.

To note, last month, Schreiber first discussed Kai’s transgender identity publicly in an interview with Variety.

Kai was always who Kai is,” the Perfect Couple star told the outlet.

“But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns,” he explained.

Schreiber added, “To be honest with you, it didn’t feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long.”

Notably, Schreiber and Watts kicked off their relationship in 2005, welcoming son Sasha in 2007 followed by Kai in 2008.

David Walliams' Nazi salute at BBC show sparks outrage: 'deeply offensive'
David Walliams' Nazi salute at BBC show sparks outrage: 'deeply offensive'
'Would I Lie To You?' producers confirmed that it 'would not be broadcast under any circumstances'
Blake Lively glows in new outing after Justin Baldoni’s embarrassing legal loss
Blake Lively glows in new outing after Justin Baldoni’s embarrassing legal loss
The ‘Gossip Girl’ starlet makes beaming new appearance after Justin Baldoni faces crushing defeat in countersuit
Emily Blunt hints at tense reunion with Meryl Streep in 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
Emily Blunt hints at tense reunion with Meryl Streep in 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
'A Quiet Place' star noted that she hasn't read a script just yet
Harris Yulin, ‘Ghostbusters II’ and ‘Night Moves’ star, dies at 87
Harris Yulin, ‘Ghostbusters II’ and ‘Night Moves’ star, dies at 87
The legendary American actor Harris Yulin appeared in over a hundred films and television series, including ‘Ghostbusters II’
Douglas McCarthy, lead vocalist of EBM band Nitzer Ebb, dies at 58
Douglas McCarthy, lead vocalist of EBM band Nitzer Ebb, dies at 58
Electronic body music pioneer, Douglas McCarthy, was the frontman and chief lyricist of British industrial band Nitzer Ebb
Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks silence on retirement plans at 'FUBAR' premiere
Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks silence on retirement plans at 'FUBAR' premiere
Arnold Schwarzenegger graced the LA premiere of his Netflix series 'FUBAR' season 2 with family
Ananda Lewis, former MTV host and VJ, passes away at 52
Ananda Lewis, former MTV host and VJ, passes away at 52
Ananda Lewis was a former MTV video jockey and host of shows ‘Total Request Live’ and ‘Hot Zone’ dies at the age of 52 in Los Angeles
'The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3' trailer: Who will Belly choose?
'The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3' trailer: Who will Belly choose?
The final season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' throws a major question in Belly Conklin's court
Chris Evans reveals his candid emotions over Marvel universe exit
Chris Evans reveals his candid emotions over Marvel universe exit
'Captain America' star previously denied reports that he would appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
'Snow White' now available on streaming platforms months after released in cinemas
'Snow White' now available on streaming platforms months after released in cinemas
'Snow White' faced widespread controversy, from backlash over CGI-created dwarfs too changes in original story
Blake Lively to subpoena Scooter Braun after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Blake Lively to subpoena Scooter Braun after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Subpoenas will be served to Scooter Braun and HYBE, his K-Pop corporation
Sabrina Carpenter unleashes first poster of new album 'Man's Best Friend'
Sabrina Carpenter unleashes first poster of new album 'Man's Best Friend'
The 'Short n' Sweet' crooner dropped major announcement about her new music album 'Man's Best Friend'