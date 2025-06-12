Entertainment

Emily Blunt hints at tense reunion with Meryl Streep in 'Devil Wears Prada 2'

'A Quiet Place' star noted that she hasn't read a script just yet

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Emily Blunt has delighted fans by playfully teasing a potential storyline for a hypothetical Devil Wears Prada 2.

Nearly 20 years after The Devil Wears Prada, Blunt teases what fans can expect from the upcoming sequel as Miranda Priestly’s return looms.

While conversing with Entertainment Tonight at the American Institute for Stuttering's 19th Annual Gala about the sequel, A Quiet Place star noted that she hasn't read a script just yet.

She cautiously addressed speculation that Blunt has advanced in the industry and may go head-to-head with Priestly

"Why are Meryl and I so mean to each other in every movie we do?," Blunt said.

She went on to say, "We always have beef with each other. I don’t know what it is. Let’s hope we remedy it. I’m not sure."

"20 years ago — in a blink, it's gone by," Blunt added of the gap between the first Devil Wears Prada and reprising her role for the sequel.

Their collaborations extend to Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns, in addition to The Devil Wears Prada.

As per Variety, the sequel follows Priestly “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

To note, in July 2024, the original 2006 film, the cast included Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci, was confirmed to be getting a sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release in theaters May 1, 2026.

Harris Yulin, ‘Ghostbusters II’ and ‘Night Moves’ star, dies at 87
Harris Yulin, ‘Ghostbusters II’ and ‘Night Moves’ star, dies at 87
The legendary American actor Harris Yulin appeared in over a hundred films and television series, including ‘Ghostbusters II’
Douglas McCarthy, lead vocalist of EBM band Nitzer Ebb, dies at 58
Douglas McCarthy, lead vocalist of EBM band Nitzer Ebb, dies at 58
Electronic body music pioneer, Douglas McCarthy, was the frontman and chief lyricist of British industrial band Nitzer Ebb
Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks silence on retirement plans at 'FUBAR' premiere
Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks silence on retirement plans at 'FUBAR' premiere
Arnold Schwarzenegger graced the LA premiere of his Netflix series 'FUBAR' season 2 with family
Ananda Lewis, former MTV host and VJ, passes away at 52
Ananda Lewis, former MTV host and VJ, passes away at 52
Ananda Lewis was a former MTV video jockey and host of shows ‘Total Request Live’ and ‘Hot Zone’ dies at the age of 52 in Los Angeles
'The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3' trailer: Who will Belly choose?
'The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3' trailer: Who will Belly choose?
The final season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' throws a major question in Belly Conklin's court
Chris Evans reveals his candid emotions over Marvel universe exit
Chris Evans reveals his candid emotions over Marvel universe exit
'Captain America' star previously denied reports that he would appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
'Snow White' now available on streaming platforms months after released in cinemas
'Snow White' now available on streaming platforms months after released in cinemas
'Snow White' faced widespread controversy, from backlash over CGI-created dwarfs too changes in original story
Blake Lively to subpoena Scooter Braun after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Blake Lively to subpoena Scooter Braun after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Subpoenas will be served to Scooter Braun and HYBE, his K-Pop corporation
Sabrina Carpenter unleashes first poster of new album 'Man's Best Friend'
Sabrina Carpenter unleashes first poster of new album 'Man's Best Friend'
The 'Short n' Sweet' crooner dropped major announcement about her new music album 'Man's Best Friend'
Billy Ray Cyrus’ feud with family deepens as son Trace makes explosive claims
Billy Ray Cyrus’ feud with family deepens as son Trace makes explosive claims
The 'Achy Breaky' crooner involved in a family rift since his separation with ex-wife, Tish Cyrus
Justin Bieber returns to fatherhood amid Hailey social media controversy
Justin Bieber returns to fatherhood amid Hailey social media controversy
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed their only son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year
Dakota Johnson's new family member arrives after Chris Martin split
Dakota Johnson's new family member arrives after Chris Martin split
Dakota Johnson welcomed a new family member after her split with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin