Emily Blunt hints at tense reunion with Meryl Streep in 'Devil Wears Prada 2'

Nearly 20 years after The Devil Wears Prada, Blunt teases what fans can expect from the upcoming sequel as Miranda Priestly’s return looms.
While conversing with Entertainment Tonight at the American Institute for Stuttering's 19th Annual Gala about the sequel, A Quiet Place star noted that she hasn't read a script just yet.
She cautiously addressed speculation that Blunt has advanced in the industry and may go head-to-head with Priestly
"Why are Meryl and I so mean to each other in every movie we do?," Blunt said.
She went on to say, "We always have beef with each other. I don’t know what it is. Let’s hope we remedy it. I’m not sure."
"20 years ago — in a blink, it's gone by," Blunt added of the gap between the first Devil Wears Prada and reprising her role for the sequel.
Their collaborations extend to Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns, in addition to The Devil Wears Prada.
As per Variety, the sequel follows Priestly “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”
To note, in July 2024, the original 2006 film, the cast included Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci, was confirmed to be getting a sequel.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release in theaters May 1, 2026.