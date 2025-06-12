Entertainment

Dua Lipa gushes over engagement to Callum Turner: ‘so exciting’

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner ignited romance rumors in last year

Dua Lipa has officially confirmed her engagement to actor Callum Turner, calling the moment "exciting" and gushing that she’s “obsessed” with her stunning engagement ring.

While conversing with British Vogue, the Levitating crooner confirmed her engagement to actor Callum Turner, 35.

“Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting," Lipa told a reporter from the outlet over dinner.

Sharing her views about her engagment ring, Lipa said, “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me," adding, "It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

During her discussion she also revealed that she haven’t started her wedding planing yet.

“I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period," Lipa said.

She mentioned, "I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’ ”

“This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling," she said.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner realtionship:

To note, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner ignited romance rumors in January 2024 when they marked their first appearance together at the Masters of Air afterparty following its London premiere.

In July 2024, the couple made their relationship Instagram official after she shared two sweet pics with her beau from the 2024 Glastonbury Festival.

