Mel Brooks set to return in Spaceballs sequel

Mel Brooks, the 98-year-old actor, is set to return as Yogurt in the upcoming sequel to his 1987 sci-fi comedy Spaceballs, which famously spoofed Star Wars and other top films.
The original Spaceballs was co-wrote, and even directed by Brooks.
In a post on Bluesky, Brooks stated, “I told you we’d be back.”
Spaceballs 2 will be developed at Amazon-MGM, with Brooks co-writing and starring in the film.
Spaceballs 2 debuting in cinemas in 2027, will be directed by Josh Greenbaum, popular for Strays, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.
Spaceballs 2 cast
A report from Deadline suggested that the original film cast will reprise their roles, including John Candy, Rick Moranis and Bill Pullman.
A press release from Amazon-MGM reads: “While the title, plot details, and rest of cast are being kept under wraps, the film has been described by those who have not yet read the script as ‘A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two’ but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”
Brooks, an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner, disappeared from the big screen in 2005. Since then, he has been working in various voice roles.