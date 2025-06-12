Entertainment

Mel Brooks set to return in Spaceballs sequel

The original film cast of Spaceballs will reprise their roles, including John Candy, Rick Moranis and Bill Pullman

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Mel Brooks set to return in Spaceballs sequel
Mel Brooks set to return in Spaceballs sequel

Mel Brooks, the 98-year-old actor, is set to return as Yogurt in the upcoming sequel to his 1987 sci-fi comedy Spaceballs, which famously spoofed Star Wars and other top films.

The original Spaceballs was co-wrote, and even directed by Brooks. 

In a post on Bluesky, Brooks stated, “I told you we’d be back.”

Spaceballs 2 will be developed at Amazon-MGM, with Brooks co-writing and starring in the film.

Spaceballs 2 debuting in cinemas in 2027, will be directed by Josh Greenbaum, popular for Strays, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Spaceballs 2 cast 

A report from Deadline suggested that the original film cast will reprise their roles, including John Candy, Rick Moranis and Bill Pullman.

A press release from Amazon-MGM reads: “While the title, plot details, and rest of cast are being kept under wraps, the film has been described by those who have not yet read the script as ‘A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two’ but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”

Brooks, an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner, disappeared from the big screen in 2005. Since then, he has been working in various voice roles.

Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff fuel romance rumors with intimate Italian boat ride
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff fuel romance rumors with intimate Italian boat ride
'Birds Of A Feather' songstress and the 'Paper Town' star spotted while enjoying a romantic boat ride in Venice
Dua Lipa gushes over engagement to Callum Turner: ‘so exciting’
Dua Lipa gushes over engagement to Callum Turner: ‘so exciting’
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner ignited romance rumors in last year
Shocking twist in Diddy case: Alleged victim turns ally, testifies for rapper
Shocking twist in Diddy case: Alleged victim turns ally, testifies for rapper
One of the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ accusers has shifted her stance in the disgraced rapper’s sex trafficking and racketeering case
Silento gets 30-year jail sentence for killing cousin in 2021
Silento gets 30-year jail sentence for killing cousin in 2021
Silento's cousin, Frederick Rooks III, was shot multiple times and declared dead on the spot
Erin McNaught reveals shocking diagnosis of her son's brain tumour
Erin McNaught reveals shocking diagnosis of her son's brain tumour
Erin McNaught and Stace Cadet's son Obi is suffering from a 'large brain tumour' on the right side of his brain
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber’s daughter Kai opens up about transgender identity
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber’s daughter Kai opens up about transgender identity
Liev Schreiber first discussed Kai’s transgender identity last month
David Walliams' Nazi salute at BBC show sparks outrage: 'deeply offensive'
David Walliams' Nazi salute at BBC show sparks outrage: 'deeply offensive'
'Would I Lie To You?' producers confirmed that it 'would not be broadcast under any circumstances'
Blake Lively glows in new outing after Justin Baldoni’s embarrassing legal loss
Blake Lively glows in new outing after Justin Baldoni’s embarrassing legal loss
The ‘Gossip Girl’ starlet makes beaming new appearance after Justin Baldoni faces crushing defeat in countersuit
Emily Blunt hints at tense reunion with Meryl Streep in 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
Emily Blunt hints at tense reunion with Meryl Streep in 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
'A Quiet Place' star noted that she hasn't read a script just yet
Harris Yulin, ‘Ghostbusters II’ and ‘Night Moves’ star, dies at 87
Harris Yulin, ‘Ghostbusters II’ and ‘Night Moves’ star, dies at 87
The legendary American actor Harris Yulin appeared in over a hundred films and television series, including ‘Ghostbusters II’
Douglas McCarthy, lead vocalist of EBM band Nitzer Ebb, dies at 58
Douglas McCarthy, lead vocalist of EBM band Nitzer Ebb, dies at 58
Electronic body music pioneer, Douglas McCarthy, was the frontman and chief lyricist of British industrial band Nitzer Ebb
Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks silence on retirement plans at 'FUBAR' premiere
Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks silence on retirement plans at 'FUBAR' premiere
Arnold Schwarzenegger graced the LA premiere of his Netflix series 'FUBAR' season 2 with family