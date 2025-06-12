Entertainment

Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff fuel romance rumors with intimate Italian boat ride

'Birds Of A Feather' songstress and the 'Paper Town' star spotted while enjoying a romantic boat ride in Venice

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff fuel romance rumors with intimate Italian boat ride
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff fuel romance rumors with intimate Italian boat ride

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have further fueled romance rumors, and seemingly confirmed their blossoming relationship, after being spotted enjoying a romantic boat ride through the canals of Venice.

As per PEOPLE, the Birds Of A Feather songstress along with the Paper Town singer spotted while enjoying a romantic boat ride in Venice, Italy on Saturday, June 7.

The couple can be seen in good spirits as they were photographed while smiling and conversing during the outing.

On Sunday, June 8, newly published photos from the same day depicted Wolff kissing the Grammy winner and capturing her with his camera while they drank from champagne flutes.

To note, these snaps came amid romance rumors between the two musicians.

Soon after the photographs went viral the Bad Guy singer's fans swamped to the social media to share their emotions on the new duo.

One fan wrote, “What do you think, are they just friends or something more?”

Another fan added, “He's in it for the fame.”

The third added, “They’re cute!”

Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff relationship:

Eilish and Wolff sparked romance rumours as they were seen leaving the iHeart Music Video Awards together and subsequently spending a night out in New York City.

Wolff along with his brother Alex spotted at Eilish tour last year and starred in her music video for Chihiro, released in June 2024.

At the time, they described their dynamic in the video as an “inescapable connection.”

Mel Brooks set to return in Spaceballs sequel
Mel Brooks set to return in Spaceballs sequel
The original film cast of Spaceballs will reprise their roles, including John Candy, Rick Moranis and Bill Pullman
Dua Lipa gushes over engagement to Callum Turner: ‘so exciting’
Dua Lipa gushes over engagement to Callum Turner: ‘so exciting’
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner ignited romance rumors in last year
Shocking twist in Diddy case: Alleged victim turns ally, testifies for rapper
Shocking twist in Diddy case: Alleged victim turns ally, testifies for rapper
One of the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ accusers has shifted her stance in the disgraced rapper’s sex trafficking and racketeering case
Silento gets 30-year jail sentence for killing cousin in 2021
Silento gets 30-year jail sentence for killing cousin in 2021
Silento's cousin, Frederick Rooks III, was shot multiple times and declared dead on the spot
Erin McNaught reveals shocking diagnosis of her son's brain tumour
Erin McNaught reveals shocking diagnosis of her son's brain tumour
Erin McNaught and Stace Cadet's son Obi is suffering from a 'large brain tumour' on the right side of his brain
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber’s daughter Kai opens up about transgender identity
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber’s daughter Kai opens up about transgender identity
Liev Schreiber first discussed Kai’s transgender identity last month
David Walliams' Nazi salute at BBC show sparks outrage: 'deeply offensive'
David Walliams' Nazi salute at BBC show sparks outrage: 'deeply offensive'
'Would I Lie To You?' producers confirmed that it 'would not be broadcast under any circumstances'
Blake Lively glows in new outing after Justin Baldoni’s embarrassing legal loss
Blake Lively glows in new outing after Justin Baldoni’s embarrassing legal loss
The ‘Gossip Girl’ starlet makes beaming new appearance after Justin Baldoni faces crushing defeat in countersuit
Emily Blunt hints at tense reunion with Meryl Streep in 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
Emily Blunt hints at tense reunion with Meryl Streep in 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
'A Quiet Place' star noted that she hasn't read a script just yet
Harris Yulin, ‘Ghostbusters II’ and ‘Night Moves’ star, dies at 87
Harris Yulin, ‘Ghostbusters II’ and ‘Night Moves’ star, dies at 87
The legendary American actor Harris Yulin appeared in over a hundred films and television series, including ‘Ghostbusters II’
Douglas McCarthy, lead vocalist of EBM band Nitzer Ebb, dies at 58
Douglas McCarthy, lead vocalist of EBM band Nitzer Ebb, dies at 58
Electronic body music pioneer, Douglas McCarthy, was the frontman and chief lyricist of British industrial band Nitzer Ebb
Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks silence on retirement plans at 'FUBAR' premiere
Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks silence on retirement plans at 'FUBAR' premiere
Arnold Schwarzenegger graced the LA premiere of his Netflix series 'FUBAR' season 2 with family