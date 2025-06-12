Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff fuel romance rumors with intimate Italian boat ride

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have further fueled romance rumors, and seemingly confirmed their blossoming relationship, after being spotted enjoying a romantic boat ride through the canals of Venice.
As per PEOPLE, the Birds Of A Feather songstress along with the Paper Town singer spotted while enjoying a romantic boat ride in Venice, Italy on Saturday, June 7.
The couple can be seen in good spirits as they were photographed while smiling and conversing during the outing.
On Sunday, June 8, newly published photos from the same day depicted Wolff kissing the Grammy winner and capturing her with his camera while they drank from champagne flutes.
To note, these snaps came amid romance rumors between the two musicians.
Soon after the photographs went viral the Bad Guy singer's fans swamped to the social media to share their emotions on the new duo.
One fan wrote, “What do you think, are they just friends or something more?”
Another fan added, “He's in it for the fame.”
The third added, “They’re cute!”
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff relationship:
Eilish and Wolff sparked romance rumours as they were seen leaving the iHeart Music Video Awards together and subsequently spending a night out in New York City.
Wolff along with his brother Alex spotted at Eilish tour last year and starred in her music video for Chihiro, released in June 2024.
At the time, they described their dynamic in the video as an “inescapable connection.”