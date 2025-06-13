Here's why Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin parted ways after 8 years

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly called it quits, and now a source close to the pair has shed light on what may have caused the split.
As per Dailymail.com, a source revealed that The Fifty Shades of Grey star and the Coldplay frontman parted ways for a long time.
A source said, “Their relationship has been over for a long time, they just haven't been able to figure out how to make it official.”
While fans speculated about the breakup, a source revealed new details on Tuesday.
According to Page Six, a source claimed, “She was sick of him dragging his feet on setting a date for the wedding.”
To note, their breakup was reported just days after Martin sparked speculation as he gave a shout-out to Dakota at Coldplay’s Las Vegas show on Friday.
“Thank you so much everybody, the Paradise singer expressed his gratitude to the sold-out crowd at Allegiant Stadium..
“Be kind to yourself, be kind to each other,” adding, “Don't forget to see Materialists! We love you!” Martin said, referencing Johnson's upcoming movie with Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin relationship:
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin began dating in 2017, got engaged years later, and on June 4, it was revealed they had quietly called it quits.
Back in 2019, the pair were briefly rumored to have split over disagreements about starting a family, though they quickly reunited.