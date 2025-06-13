Entertainment

Here's why Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin parted ways after 8 years

'Fifty Shades of Grey' star and the Coldplay frontman 'parted ways' after 8 years of relationship

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Heres why Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin parted ways after 8 years
Here's why Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin parted ways after 8 years

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly called it quits, and now a source close to the pair has shed light on what may have caused the split.

As per Dailymail.com, a source revealed that The Fifty Shades of Grey star and the Coldplay frontman parted ways for a long time.

A source said, “Their relationship has been over for a long time, they just haven't been able to figure out how to make it official.”

While fans speculated about the breakup, a source revealed new details on Tuesday.

According to Page Six, a source claimed, “She was sick of him dragging his feet on setting a date for the wedding.”

To note, their breakup was reported just days after Martin sparked speculation as he gave a shout-out to Dakota at Coldplay’s Las Vegas show on Friday.

“Thank you so much everybody, the Paradise singer expressed his gratitude to the sold-out crowd at Allegiant Stadium..

“Be kind to yourself, be kind to each other,” adding, “Don't forget to see Materialists! We love you!” Martin said, referencing Johnson's upcoming movie with Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin relationship:

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin began dating in 2017, got engaged years later, and on June 4, it was revealed they had quietly called it quits.

Back in 2019, the pair were briefly rumored to have split over disagreements about starting a family, though they quickly reunited.

Brad Pitt admits regret over family fallout after Angelina Jolie divorce
Brad Pitt admits regret over family fallout after Angelina Jolie divorce
'Troy' star got candid about his divorce and children estrangement
Mel Brooks set to return in Spaceballs sequel
Mel Brooks set to return in Spaceballs sequel
The original film cast of Spaceballs will reprise their roles, including John Candy, Rick Moranis and Bill Pullman
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff fuel romance rumors with intimate Italian boat ride
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff fuel romance rumors with intimate Italian boat ride
'Birds Of A Feather' songstress and the 'Paper Town' star spotted while enjoying a romantic boat ride in Venice
Dua Lipa gushes over engagement to Callum Turner: ‘so exciting’
Dua Lipa gushes over engagement to Callum Turner: ‘so exciting’
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner ignited romance rumors in last year
Shocking twist in Diddy case: Alleged victim turns ally, testifies for rapper
Shocking twist in Diddy case: Alleged victim turns ally, testifies for rapper
One of the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ accusers has shifted her stance in the disgraced rapper’s sex trafficking and racketeering case
Silento gets 30-year jail sentence for killing cousin in 2021
Silento gets 30-year jail sentence for killing cousin in 2021
Silento's cousin, Frederick Rooks III, was shot multiple times and declared dead on the spot
Erin McNaught reveals shocking diagnosis of her son's brain tumour
Erin McNaught reveals shocking diagnosis of her son's brain tumour
Erin McNaught and Stace Cadet's son Obi is suffering from a 'large brain tumour' on the right side of his brain
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber’s daughter Kai opens up about transgender identity
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber’s daughter Kai opens up about transgender identity
Liev Schreiber first discussed Kai’s transgender identity last month
David Walliams' Nazi salute at BBC show sparks outrage: 'deeply offensive'
David Walliams' Nazi salute at BBC show sparks outrage: 'deeply offensive'
'Would I Lie To You?' producers confirmed that it 'would not be broadcast under any circumstances'
Blake Lively glows in new outing after Justin Baldoni’s embarrassing legal loss
Blake Lively glows in new outing after Justin Baldoni’s embarrassing legal loss
The ‘Gossip Girl’ starlet makes beaming new appearance after Justin Baldoni faces crushing defeat in countersuit
Emily Blunt hints at tense reunion with Meryl Streep in 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
Emily Blunt hints at tense reunion with Meryl Streep in 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
'A Quiet Place' star noted that she hasn't read a script just yet
Harris Yulin, ‘Ghostbusters II’ and ‘Night Moves’ star, dies at 87
Harris Yulin, ‘Ghostbusters II’ and ‘Night Moves’ star, dies at 87
The legendary American actor Harris Yulin appeared in over a hundred films and television series, including ‘Ghostbusters II’