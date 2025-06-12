Entertainment

Blake Lively glows in new outing after Justin Baldoni’s embarrassing legal loss

The ‘Gossip Girl’ starlet makes beaming new appearance after Justin Baldoni faces crushing defeat in countersuit

Blake Lively is in her lively era!

Following the crushing defeat of her opponent Justin Baldoni in his countersuit, the 37-year-old American actress made a radiant appearance, flashing an ear-to-ear smile.

On Wednesday, the It Ends With Us actress stepped out in New York City wearing a stunning co-ord outfit, bringing a fresh and vibrant energy to her surroundings.

Lively’s beautiful ensemble featured a white, deep neck crop top layered with a multicolored blazer jacket and matching knee-high skirt.

She complemented her already stunning look with statement jewelry, an adorably stylish handbag adorned with 3D strawberries, and light blue heels, and styled her black-and-blonde hair in a high ponytail.

However, what elevated her appearance was her flashy smile and a relaxed look that came as a result of latest development in her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Justin Baldoni’s countersuit dismissal:

On Monday, June 9, Justin Baldoni was hit with a massive setback as his $400 million countersuit against his sexual harassment accuser, Blake Lively, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, ended up being dismissed.

In his statement, Judge Lewis J. Liman stated, “The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her CRD complaint, which are privileged."

However, the judge also noted that despite the verdict, the Five Feet Apart director and his legal team can still amend the claims before June 23, 2025.

