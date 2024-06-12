Taylor Swift adds Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Waller-Bridge to her squad

Taylor Swift has reportedly found herself some fresh faces for her London girl squad.
Taking time off from Eras Tour, she enjoyed the night away with Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge at Casa Cruz restaurant on Tuesday, June 11.
Alongside those new girlfriends, her group was completed by the usual Cara Delevingne, Lena Dunham, and the Haim sisters joining in.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge had hopped into the dinner bash with Fleabag costar Andrew Scott, who happens to be a really good friend of Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
He was also rumored to have been the inspiration behind the name for Tortured Poets Department.
Both Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the superstar singer are quite supportive of each other. They had matched out by decking out in coats for this occasion.
When parting, the actor left the restaurant in a black cab with Andrew Scott, where they just couldn’t stop smiling, according to Daily Mail.
Taylor Swift, on the other hand, became an “outspoken fan” of Phoebe Waller-Bridge after the two first met at a Saturday Night Live episode in 2019.
Now that she is connecting better with Kate Moss and Stella McCartney, fans will be happy to see their future outings together.