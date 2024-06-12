Kate Middleton is ‘winning’ her cancer recovery

Prince William has given away a big hint that Kate Middleton is winning her ongoing battle with cancer.
Despite not addressing the situation verbally as requested by his wife, the Prince of Wales’ royal schedule is telling enough to know what’s going on behind the curtains.
Today, on June 12, it was announced that he will be touching down in Germany to support England’s male soccer squad in their 2024 tournament.
Prince William’s flight is scheduled for next week and, as both a huge football fan and the association’s president, he will be observed seated in the Frankfurt Arena on Thursday, June 20.
This only happens to be a day before his 42nd birthday, as per GB News.
While it’s not known whether any children shall be accompanying him, speculators can say for sure that Kate Middleton is going to stay back home.
But the Princess of Wales being left behind at Adelaide Cottage as her husband takes on a fun foreign duty shows that she’s recovering well.
It either means that Kate Middleton isn't in such a sensitive position where Prince William has to be by her side round the clock.