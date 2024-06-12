Royal

Kate Middleton is ‘winning’ her cancer recovery

Prince William’s next royal duty gave update on Kate Middleton

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024


Prince William has given away a big hint that Kate Middleton is winning her ongoing battle with cancer.

Despite not addressing the situation verbally as requested by his wife, the Prince of Wales’ royal schedule is telling enough to know what’s going on behind the curtains.

Today, on June 12, it was announced that he will be touching down in Germany to support England’s male soccer squad in their 2024 tournament.

Prince William’s flight is scheduled for next week and, as both a huge football fan and the association’s president, he will be observed seated in the Frankfurt Arena on Thursday, June 20.

This only happens to be a day before his 42nd birthday, as per GB News.

While it’s not known whether any children shall be accompanying him, speculators can say for sure that Kate Middleton is going to stay back home.

But the Princess of Wales being left behind at Adelaide Cottage as her husband takes on a fun foreign duty shows that she’s recovering well.

It either means that Kate Middleton isn’t in such a sensitive position where Prince William has to be by her side round the clock or that he’s regardless enjoying himself as his spouse dangles on life by a thread.

Royal News

King Charles 'reached out' to disgraced actor Kevin Spacey following sex scandal
Prince William relives ‘Harry Potter scar’ story after seeing a golf shirt
David, Victoria Beckham eye royal titles after collaboration with King Charles
Prince Harry searching for a permanent homecoming residence in UK
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour
King Charles’ method of handling disputes ‘hated’ by Prince Harry
King Charles’ new portrait destroyed by activists in London
Kate Middleton aims to address health speculations in new video message
Are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing marriage troubles?
King Charles warns Prince Harry to not talk about Prince William, royals
Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing