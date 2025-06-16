Kate Middleton, Duchess Sophie bring glamour to Windsor Castle for Garter Day 

Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie are all smiles as they have joined the Royal Family to attend the Order of the Garter service.
On Monday, June 16, the royal ladies were spotted arriving at at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle together in a car for the service.
For the auspicious occasion, the Princess of Wales slipped into an elegant white dress by Self Portrait, the same dress she wore it during last month's VE Day celebrations.
Kate paired her regal outfit with a cream clutch and nude heels while a Sean Barrett hat and her faux pearl necklace a Sean Barrett hat and her faux pearl necklace elevated her overall look.
After arriving, the mother-of-three was seen waiting for the rest of the royals and Prince William, who is a Knight of the ancient Order.
Meanwhile, the Duchess of Edinburg, who donned a stunning powder pink dress, graciously waved to the crowd, soaking in the applause.
Later on, the pair watched Prince William take part in the parade at Windsor Castle for the Order of the Garter service.
After the Prince of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla walked down the hill, the Royal Family entered the chapel for the service.
Following the service, all royals exited down the steps from the West Door and were taken in carriages back up the hill to Windsor Castle’s state apartments.
The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.
Princess Kate's first time Garter Day Service in two years
Kate Middleton's appearance at Garter Day service marks as her first time in two year as she was absent in 2024 due to her cancer diagnosis.