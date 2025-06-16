Sarah Ferguson takes deeply inspiring step to promote mental health awareness

Sarah Ferguson is championing mental health awareness with a new inspiring move!
On Monday, June 16, the Duchess of York took to Instagram to pen a detailed caption in which she opened up about her latest step to promote mental well-being.
In the heartwarming post, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife shared that she recently spent time at private clinic, Paracelsus Recovery, which aims to help people recover from addictions and provide care to those facing mental health challenges.
“Mental health touches us all - it has no boundaries. We need to promote open conversations about mental health and how we can improve access to mental healthcare across society,” captioned Sarah.
She continued to share, “I recently spent time at @paracelsusrecovery in Zurich, a clinic known for its discreet, bespoke care for those facing complex mental health and addiction challenges, to learn more. What I found was not only a centre of clinical excellence, but a place of deep humanity.”
The Duchess further noted, “Conversations with Dr Thilo Beck and @jangerberofficial, the clinic’s founder, were illuminating. Jan’s mission is one I deeply respect and share: to bring mental health out of the shadows and into open, compassionate conversation.”
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice’s mother also encouraged fans to seek help through the organization if they or someone they know is struggling with their mental health.
“You are not alone, and there is no shame in taking the steps towards healing,” she heartwarmingly concluded.
Sarah Ferguson’s letter to The Telegraph:
Earlier today, The Telegraph published a heartwarming letter penned by Sarah Ferguson, in which the Duchess of York reflected on her childhood “profound scars” that “led to feelings of unworthiness” and affected her mental health.