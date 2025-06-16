Garter Day 2025: King Charles, Queen Camilla lead Royal Family in velvet robes 

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the Order of the Garter procession at Windsor Castle.
On Monday, June 15, the monarch and his 24 knights, including Prince William, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, stepped out in traditional velvet robes and feathered hats for the procession.
King Charles and Queen Camilla led the procession in blazing sunshine as it made way down the hill from the castle's quadrangle to St George's Chapel, accompanied by a marching band and Officers of the Order.
Former prime ministers Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair, and Baroness Manningham-Buller, the former head of MI5 and the first female chancellor of the Order, were also among knights.
Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie also joined the Royal family for the auspicious occasion in classic light color gowns.
Following the ceremony, King Charles and Prince William released the exclusive photos of Garter Day ceremony.
The photos featured beaming royals, who were dressed to the nine in their finest attire for the grand ceremony.
Prince William's message following ceremony
The Prince of Wales released a delightful message following the Garter Day ceremony.
“A pleasure attending the Order of the Garter today in Windsor. A brilliant celebration of tradition, service and duty. Thank you to everyone involved,” the Prince of Wales wrote along the photos from the event.