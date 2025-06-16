King Harald reveals true feeling on granddaughter Princess Ingrid’s big life move 

King Harald has finally broken his silence on his granddaughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra's big life decision.
Recently, the 21-year-old daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit decided to move abroad this summer for further studies.
The Royal, who is second-in-line to the Norwegian throne, will begin a three-year degree in social sciences at the University of Sydney in August and will live in student housing on the university campus.
Now, King Harald has revealed his true feeling on Princess Ingrid’s decision.
During his tour to Troms and Svalbard with Queen Sonja last week, the Norwegian monarch was asked by the press in Balsfjord whether Princess Ingrid Alexandra should study closer to Norway to contribute more to the royal family.
"You get this back with compound interest when she gets home, so I think that's just an advantage. She must be allowed to study and get an education before she starts representing,” he said, as per VG.
Princess Ingrid’s plans for abroad studies comes almost a month after she completed 15 months of military service as the Engineer Battalion in Brigade North.
About Princess Ingrid Alexandra
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway was the first child of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Mart, whom the welcomed in 2004.