British Royals announce grand ‘traditional’ celebration at Windsor Castle

Buckingham Palace shares major update on King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Royal Family’s upcoming engagement

Windsor Castle is bracing for a grand annual traditional event!

In a latest Instagram update posted on Monday, June 16, the British Royal Family shared a major update about a vibrant celebration, set to take place later today.

Sharing a carousel of throwback photos from past ceremonies, the Palace announced that King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Royal Family is gearing up to mark the annual Garter Day.

“Later today, Members of the Royal Family will take part in the annual Garter Day procession,” read the post’s caption.

Briefing about the upcoming event, Buckingham Palace noted, “This event is one of the most traditional ceremonies in the Royal calendar. The King and the Knights process in grand velvet robes, glistening insignia and plumed hats within the grounds of Windsor Castle.”

“The Order of Garter was created nearly 700 years ago, in medieval times, by King Edward III. King Edward was so inspired by tales of King Arthur and the chivalry of the Knights of the Round Table that he set up his own group of honourable knights (The Order of the Garter!)” the caption concluded.

What is Garter Day?

Garter Day marks a special annual ceremony in the United Kingdom that celebrates the Order of the Garter – the oldest and most important order of knights in Britain.

To celebrate the day, members, who have been awarded the order, gather at Windsor Castle in fancy robes and crowns.

