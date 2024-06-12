Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers

Ariana Grande has finally spoken up on the unnerving allegations made against her former Nickelodeon employers.
Sitting for a chat on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast this week, she reflected on her time working as a child star for the channel.
The vocalist, who first became recognized for her role as Cat on Victorious and Sam & Cat, recalled how she would push the humor envelope on those shows, thinking it’s cool.
“And the innuendos... we were told, and convinced as well, that it was the cool differentiation. I don’t know, I think it all just happened so quickly,” Ariana Grande noted.
She added, “Now looking back on some of the clips, I’m like, ‘That’s… damn, really?’ ”
Going on, the artist mentioned that there were some adult jokes included in her Nickelodeon series that actually weren’t approved for the network but still aired.
Even the content that was removed eventually saw the light of day by being uploaded on the show’s own website.
Thinking about it now, Ariana Grande expressed of feeling troubled from all the inappropriate humor and s*xual harassment cases, especially ones calling Dan Schneider out.
While her experience was different from those who faced such hardships, she mentioned of being “devastated” by her peers who’ve come out with their stories.
Ariana Grande said that there’s a dire need for on-set environments to be made safer for child actors, and recommended that one way could be to give them therapy sessions.