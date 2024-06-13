Royal

King Charles ignores animal cruelty by not addressing portrait vandalism

King Charles to maintain silence on Animal Rising’s request

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024


King Charles has reportedly chosen to shrug off animal cruelty as there will be no action taken against yesterday’s attack on his first official portrait.

According to GB News, he is said to be focusing solely on preparing for Trooping the Colour this week.

Speaking to the channel on Wednesday, royal correspondent Cameron Walker confirmed the same thing about Your Majesty’s attention.

He said, “Buckingham Palace has stated they will not comment on the matter, likely to prevent giving the group more publicity and encouraging further vandalism.”

“I believe King Charles’ mind will be firmly on both Trooping the Colour on Saturday and the Order of the Garter on Monday,” the royal commentator added.

On the other hand, Animal Rising had tried their best to grab Your Majesty’s thoughts when its group members used Wallace and Gromit to cover his portrait on June 11.

The cartoon is rumored to be one of the Monarch’s favorite things to watch, and so there could be no better way for making him listen.

King Charles is a key member of the RSPCA, which is funding animal cruelty on farms. Animal Rising has demanded that he takes a step to stop the organization from committing such crimes.

But as per Cameron Walker, Your Majesty has chosen to side-eye this case.

Royal News

Kate Middleton is ‘winning’ her cancer recovery
King Charles 'reached out' to disgraced actor Kevin Spacey following sex scandal
Prince William relives ‘Harry Potter scar’ story after seeing a golf shirt
David, Victoria Beckham eye royal titles after collaboration with King Charles
Prince Harry searching for a permanent homecoming residence in UK
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour
King Charles’ method of handling disputes ‘hated’ by Prince Harry
King Charles’ new portrait destroyed by activists in London
Kate Middleton aims to address health speculations in new video message
Are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing marriage troubles?
King Charles warns Prince Harry to not talk about Prince William, royals