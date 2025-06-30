King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key dinner ahead of major event

King Felipe and Queen Letizia held a special dinner ahead of high-profile event.
On Sunday, June 29, the Spanish King and Queen held an “official dinner” at the Royal Alcazar of Seville prior to the inauguration of the IV International Conference on Financing for Development of the United Nations.
Following the dinner, the monarch also delivered a monumental speech, highlighting the importance of the upcoming conference.
Felipe said, “At a time when it is often said that the bridges of dialogue are being torn down, this Conference is bringing together over ten thousand people from all places and origins to discuss how to modernize the development finance framework.”
His Majesty held a meeting the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and the Presidents of Mozambique, Daniel Francisco Chapo; Panama, José Raúl Mulino; and the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani before the dinner.
As per the royal family website, the upcoming event will “provide a unique opportunity to reform financing at all levels and represent a space where leaders from governments, international organizations, financial institutions, businesses, civil society, and the United Nations system can come together at the highest levels, fostering stronger international cooperation.”
The Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, is set to take place from June 30 to 3 July 2025 in Seville.