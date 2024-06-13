Hollywood

Ben Affleck relapses into ‘alcoholism’ amid divorce rumors

Ben Affleck can’t cope with ‘losing’ Jennifer Lopez

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024
Ben Affleck relapses into ‘alcoholism’ amid divorce rumors
Ben Affleck can’t cope with ‘losing’ Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck has been unleashing fears by allegedly struggling to remain sober as “imminent” divorce with Jennifer Lopez edges closer.

Confiding in Daily Mail, numerous friends have claimed that he is slipping back into alcoholism after “suffering acute sadness” from his second marriage ending in tatters.

Sources say that the actor has been recently “at risk of either slipping off the wagon” or getting back to his long booze hours.

These revelations come as friends from Jennifer Lopez’s side have stated that her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez “turned against” Ben Affleck, noting his “dirty behavior.”

Even her manager, Benny Medina, “openly dislikes” him.

The couple was spotted at their previously shared $60 million mansion on Sunday night, where they spent around four hours together, reportedly finalizing things regarding this same house, which has now been listed on the market.

Ben Affleck first mentioned about quitting alcohol in 1997.

Cut to 2001, he was seeking treatment for alcoholism, followed by being sent to a rehab in 2017 and then again in 2018.

Despite such help, the celebrity still had trouble separating ways with alcohol, but was said to have toned it down low after marrying Jennifer Lopez.

Now, he’s back to drinking away the pain.

Prince William gets furiously slammed for his misogyny

Prince William gets furiously slammed for his misogyny
Apple becomes first brand to reach $1 trillion market value

Apple becomes first brand to reach $1 trillion market value
Ben Affleck relapses into ‘alcoholism’ amid divorce rumors

Ben Affleck relapses into ‘alcoholism’ amid divorce rumors
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK

Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK

Hollywood News

Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Ariana Grande ‘reprocesses’ allegations on Nickelodeon employers
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Taylor Swift adds Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Waller-Bridge to her squad
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Timothée Chalamet finds solace in Elle Fanning amid Kylie Jenner split rumors
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Daniel Radcliffe reveals his disinterest in 'The Sopranos' and 'Breaking Bad'
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Robert Downey Jr. shares insights into 'The Sympathizer' hair & makeup transformation
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
'General Hospital' celebrates life of late star Johnny Wactor
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Billy Ray Cyrus divorces Firerose after 7 months of ‘fraud’ marriage
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Rihanna finally addresses making new music for ‘R9’ album
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Loose Women’s Linda Robson racks up car fines totaling to £3k
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Chris Hemsworth devours ‘Furiosa’ theme cake on film’s success
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman to reunite for 'Practical Magic 2'