Ben Affleck relapses into ‘alcoholism’ amid divorce rumors

Ben Affleck has been unleashing fears by allegedly struggling to remain sober as “imminent” divorce with Jennifer Lopez edges closer.
Confiding in Daily Mail, numerous friends have claimed that he is slipping back into alcoholism after “suffering acute sadness” from his second marriage ending in tatters.
Sources say that the actor has been recently “at risk of either slipping off the wagon” or getting back to his long booze hours.
These revelations come as friends from Jennifer Lopez’s side have stated that her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez “turned against” Ben Affleck, noting his “dirty behavior.”
Even her manager, Benny Medina, “openly dislikes” him.
The couple was spotted at their previously shared $60 million mansion on Sunday night, where they spent around four hours together, reportedly finalizing things regarding this same house, which has now been listed on the market.
Ben Affleck first mentioned about quitting alcohol in 1997.
Cut to 2001, he was seeking treatment for alcoholism, followed by being sent to a rehab in 2017 and then again in 2018.
Despite such help, the celebrity still had trouble separating ways with alcohol, but was said to have toned it down low after marrying Jennifer Lopez.
Now, he’s back to drinking away the pain.