Taylor Swift’s unveils health and workout routine amidst Eras Tour

Taylor Swift, who has been touring across the globe since October 2022 has opened up about her fitness routine and how she manages to stay in shape during Eras Tour.
The All Too Well singer has been seen setting the stage on fire with her performances amidst extremely fluctuating weather and persistent travelling.
In an interview with Times, Taylor revealed that she started following a strenuous workout routine six months prior to the beginning of her Eras Tour.
The Lover songstress unveiled that she sings the full setlist for the tour while running on the treadmill.
“Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs,” she said.
“Then I had three months of dance training, because I wanted to get it in my bones,” Taylor added.
The 13-time Grammy Winner also affirmed that she abstains from drinking in the days of concerts.
“I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there,” she said.
“It’s a dream scenario [and] I can barely speak because I’ve been singing for three shows straight,” added the Cruel Summer crooner.
Taylor Swift will be performing at Antfield Stadium at Liverpool, England from June 13, today, to June 15.