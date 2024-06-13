Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024
Miley Cyrus breaks silence on her bond with Billy Ray Cyrus amid family feud

Miley Cyrus shared insights about her relationship with her father Billy Ray Cyrus!

During her conversation in a new episode of David Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction the Flower singer was questioned about considering the Some Gave All singer as her hero.

“Honestly, my mom is my hero,” Miley responded.

She then shared details of why she’s also “grateful” for her dad, who rose to fame following his cover of Achy Breaky Heart in 1992.

Speaking about her dad, the Wrecking Ball singer noted, “He has a relationship and a foot on the ground to the real and to nature and he always did, even when he was super famous.”

Miley continued, “I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He’s almost given me this map. And there’s a map of what to do and what not to do, and he’s guided me on both.”

“Without my dad, I know — I mean, not just literally I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair, I wouldn’t exist — but I would not, who I am as a person, it wouldn’t exist. Because my dad, as a creative and as an artist in the way that his brain works, has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we’re very similar in our ideas,” she added.

The Hannah Montana star stated, “So I think a lot of his perspective on reality and on life, I’ve inherited from him, more so than the way that I was raised — which really, my mom raised me.”

Miley's comments came amid a rumored family rift that seemingly stared after Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray in April 2022.

Rumors of a conflict within the Cyrus family became apparent in February when Miley abruptly left out her father from her Record of the Year acceptance speech at the Grammys. 

