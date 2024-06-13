Prince William discusses Kate Middelton's health condition

Prince William has provided a latest and heartfelt update on Princess Kate's health following her cancer diagnosis.
As per a video shared on Instagram by the account @WalesVideo, The Prince of Wales shared an update while speaking with a woman after his visit to James' Place Newscastle, a male suicide prevention center.
In a video, the lady asked, "Do you mind if I ask how you and your children are?" referring to his and Princess Kate's three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.
"We're all doing well, thank you," Prince William replied
In a response woman then asked, "And obviously Catherine?"
"We're all doing well," Prince William repeated.
This update will be a ray of hope to royal fan amid the Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis.
To note, in March, Princess Kate announced she was battling cancer after weeks of speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding her health.
She said, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.”
Ketae added in her statement, “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."