Prince William discusses Kate Middelton's health condition

Prince William gives update on Princess Kate's health condition

  • June 13, 2024


Prince William has provided a latest and heartfelt update on Princess Kate's health following her cancer diagnosis.

As per a video shared on Instagram by the account @WalesVideo, The Prince of Wales shared an update while speaking with a woman after his visit to James' Place Newscastle, a male suicide prevention center.

In a video, the lady asked, "Do you mind if I ask how you and your children are?" referring to his and Princess Kate's three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.

"We're all doing well, thank you," Prince William replied

In a response woman then asked, "And obviously Catherine?"

"We're all doing well," Prince William repeated.

This update will be a ray of hope to royal fan amid the Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis.

To note, in March, Princess Kate announced she was battling cancer after weeks of speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding her health.

She said, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.”

Ketae added in her statement, “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

Royal News

Prince William gets furiously slammed for his misogyny
Prince Harry won’t rejoin royal life despite searching for house in UK
King Charles ignores animal cruelty by not addressing portrait vandalism
Kate Middleton is ‘winning’ her cancer recovery
King Charles 'reached out' to disgraced actor Kevin Spacey following sex scandal
Prince William relives ‘Harry Potter scar’ story after seeing a golf shirt
David, Victoria Beckham eye royal titles after collaboration with King Charles
Prince Harry searching for a permanent homecoming residence in UK
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour
King Charles’ method of handling disputes ‘hated’ by Prince Harry
King Charles’ new portrait destroyed by activists in London