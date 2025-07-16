Prince Harry receives heartfelt tribute during solo trip

Prince Harry was honoured during his latest trip without Meghan Markle.
The Duke of Sussex embarked on a trip to Angola on Monday, where he had a meeting with President João Lourenço.
During the visit, King Charles youngest son secured a three-year contract for The Halo Trust's de-mining efforts.
CEO of the charity, James Cowan, paid a heartfelt tribute to Harry for his “extraordinary dedication.”
James said in a speech, "It was an honour to have an audience with His Excellency President Lourenço today alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to discuss HALO's continued demining efforts in Angola.”
He further praised the Duke, “We thanked him for his extraordinary dedication to and investment in the vision of a mine-free country, and he expressed his intention to continue to support our work with a further significant contract for the next three years. Our partnership is strengthened and renewed, and we are grateful to President Laurenço for his leadership on this critical issue."
Harry, who became parton of the charity in 2019, flew into Luanda airport before taking small two-person planes to reach the mine sites.
The Halo Trust has removed over 123,000 landmines in Angola since 1994, converting former war zones into usable farmland, national parks, and safe villages.