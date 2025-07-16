Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan: 7 facts about the future king

The future King of the world's one of the oldest monarchies, Crown Prince Hussein, is not just a traditional royal, who plays a significant role in Jordan's monarchy, but also a prominent figure who is effortlessly giving a modern outlook to the traditional kingship.

While the young prince is preparing hard to take over the crown one day, he is also adding many feathers to his cap, alongside raising his own 10-months-old baby, Princess Iman.

From royal and military duty to youth empowerment and innovation programme, the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania has emerged as the fresh-faced future of the desert kingdom’s monarchy.

Here are seven facts about Crown Prince Hussein, which every royal fan should know.

1- Named after King Hussein

Crown Prince Hussein is named after his late grandfather King Hussein bin Talal, who reigned from 1952 until his death in 1999.

While, he officially became the heir to the throne after earning the Crown Prince title by Royal Decree on July 2, 2009.

2- Youngest Ever to Chair UN Security Council

The heir to the throne became the youngest person to chair a UN Security Council session in 2015, at the age of 20.

He led an open debate on the role of youth in countering violent extremism during Jordan's monthly presidency of the 15-member council.

3- An avid football fan

Crown Prince Hussein as well as his younger brother Prince Hashem are an avid football fan. 

They often attend games such as the AFC Asian Cup and World Cup to support their national team.

Moreover, his 10-month-old baby girl is also a big football fans as he recently shared her video, in which she could be seen wearing Jordan’s national football kit to cheer on her country ahead of World Cup qualifier match.

4- A qualified helicopter pilot

The future king, who has been married to Princess Rajwa since 2023, is a qualified helicopter pilot as well.

He completed his first solo flight in 2018 and celebrated the milestone with a lighthearted air force tradition with his comrades dousing him with buckets of water in a playful tribute.

5- A Military Captain

A year after completing graduation in International History at Georgetown University, Crown Prince Hussein graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2017.

Later on, the 31-year-old prince joined the Jordanian Armed Forces, where he currently holds the rank of Captain.


