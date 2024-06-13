Inside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s ‘serious’ relationship

Entertainment

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been dating each other since October 2023

  by Web Desk
  • June 13, 2024
Gigi Hadid, who has been linked with the Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio until she got romantically involved with Bradley Cooper in 2023 is said to be “very happy” with him.

Gigi and Bradley are spotted together in public every now and then and exude very strong chemistry with each other.

The duo is said to be going stronger amid their romance with an insider confirming to ET that, “Gigi and Bradley are so happy and cute together."

"They enjoy their fun dates and try to be in the moment and focus on each other when they're out and about, even when there is a lot attention on them," added the source.

"Their relationship is definitely serious,” confirmed the insider of Gigi and Bradley’s dynamics.

The 29-year-old model was seen with the Maestro actor in last month, enjoying Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performance in Paris.

Afterwards, the duo was seen shaking a leg in the VIP section during Stevie Nicks' performance at Napa Valley's BottleRock festival.

Gigi Hadid was previously in relationship with Zayn Malik, with whom he shares a baby girl Khai, while Bradley Cooper was dating Irina Shayk, 38.

They welcomed a daughter in 2017, and announced their break up in 2019 after dating for four years.

