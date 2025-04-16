Demi Moore gives sweet to Mikey Madison for winning 2025 Oscar  

Demi Moore recently shared heartfelt remarks about Mikey Madison, who surpassed her during the 2025 Oscars ceremony.
In a recent interview with TIME's 100 Pieces, The Substance actress revealed that she predicted Mikey's win before it was officially announced at the 97th Academy Awards.
The 62-year-old actress recalled leaning over to her manager and whispering, "I think it’s going to Mikey."
She additionally expressed that she didn’t know why she felt that way but was sure of it.
After losing the Best Actress award for her role in The Substance on March 2, 2025, Demi reflected on her feelings, saying, "I was so centered and calm. I didn’t feel devastated or upset. I just trusted in whatever was going to unfold."
At the time, Demi Moore congratulates the winning actress by sharing a heartfelt video on her official Instagram account.
In response to the Ghost starlet’s heartfelt move, Mikey Madison told The Hollywood Reporter on March 4, that she texted Demi after her moving social media move.