Miley Cyrus drops exciting update about her new album 'Something Beautiful' 

Miley Cyrus dropped an exciting update regarding her highly-anticipated music album, Something Beautiful.
The Flowers crooner turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, April 16, to make an important announcement about her upcoming music collection.
In her post, Miley revealed that Something Beautiful is set for its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.
"Something Beautiful to World premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this June," the caption stated.
The 32-year-old critically known singer’s announcement was accompanied by a poster of her new music album.
As Miley’s post gained traction on social media, fans began flooding the comments section with their admiration for the singer’s new milestone.
One fan commented, "THIS IS SO IMPORTANT TO ME!!"
"So excited for this masterpiece," another fan enthusiastically penned.
A third fan wrote, "Now we need the TRACKLIST queen!"
The forthcoming ninth studio album of the American singer is slated to be released on May 30, 2025.
Shortly after the release, this year's Tribeca Film Festival will feature the world premiere of Miley’s visual album.
According to media reports, Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter directed the visual album.